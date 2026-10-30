Lithium Stock PMET Resources Inc. (TSX: PMET) Makes TSX Top Gainers List
PMET Resources makes the TSX top percentage gainer list today, currently trading at $4.5400+0.5600, gaining 14.0703% on volume of just under 800,000 shares as of this report. The stock had a morning high of $4.68.
The Company recently announced it has filed on SEDAR+ a technical report (the "Technical Report"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Technical Report is titled "CV5 Pegmatite Lithium-Only Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report – Shaakichiuwaanaan Project", with an Issue Date of November 14, 2025, and Effective Date of October 20, 2025. The filing follows the October 20, 2025, news release by the Company announcing a positive lithium-only Feasibility Study ("FS") on the CV5 Pegmatite outlining the potential for a large-scale mining operation at the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project.
The Technical Report has been prepared by G Mining Services Inc., with contributions from Primero Group Americas Inc., AtkinsRéalis Group Inc., BBA Inc., Paterson & Cooke Canada Inc., Vision Geochemistry Ltd., Alius Mine Consulting, WSP Global Inc., Mailloux Hydrogéologie and GCM Expert, each consulting groups independent of the Company, in accordance with NI 43-101.
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