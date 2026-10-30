AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Assembles Due-Diligence Team For Solar Drone Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Ideas)-(Investorideas Newswire) Breaking Defense stock news- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) announced today that it has completed assembling its full due-diligence team for the proposed acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BladeRanger Ltd. (TASE: BLRN), as previously disclosed in the Company's LOI and Form 8-K filings.

The Company has mobilized a combined force of legal, technical, regulatory, financial, strategic, and advisory professionals who are now working day and night-both on-site in Israel and remotely from the United States-to advance the transaction toward execution of the definitive agreement as soon as practicable.

In addition to commercial applications, if the acquisition is completed, VisionWave intends to explore potential integration of its Vision-RF sensing and autonomy technologies into Solar Drone's platform, with the goal of enhancing the drone's capabilities for homeland-security, emergency-response, and critical-infrastructure protection missions. This reflects the Company's continuing expansion of its Vision-RF ecosystem, most recently demonstrated in VisionWave's recent provisional patent application related to WaveStrike.

As part of the current diligence phase, VisionWave and its advisors are conducting a full review of the proposed acquisition, including:

Commercial readiness and deployment use-cases Technology verification, IP ownership, and integration feasibility Manufacturing pathways and operational scalability Financial, revenue, and cost-structure validation Tax, legal, corporate, and M&A compliance Regulatory considerations across the U.S., Israel, and international markets

The Company emphasized that this phase is progressing on schedule, with teams embedded directly at Solar Drone's facilities to ensure full validation prior to finalizing the definitive Share Purchase Agreement.

VisionWave has engaged the following to advise on the proposed transaction:

Fleming PLLC as U.S. securities and transaction counsel An Israeli legal counsel A financial and tax due-diligence advisor

Members of VisionWave's senior technical and leadership team are conducting on-site due diligence and technology evaluation at Solar Drone's facilities in Israel.

Beyond traditional industrial and commercial use-cases, VisionWave will seek to deploy its Vision-RF technology suite into the Solar Drone platform. Potential future capabilities of an integrated platform could include:

All-weather, day/night RF-native situational awareness Obscurant-penetrating sensing Low-signature perimeter and border monitoring Emergency-response and critical-infrastructure protection AI-driven autonomous navigation and detection

Vision-RF is the Company's patented multi-modal RF imaging and perception stack, recently expanded through its WaveStrike fire-control patent filing, which uses RF-native computing to produce visualized outputs and predictive cues.

Next Steps

The transaction remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached or that the transaction will close.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense-technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. Its Evolved IntelligenceTM engine and Vision-RF sensing platform enable real-time perception, prediction, and control for military and security applications across air, land, and sea domains. VisionWave is headquartered in West Hollywood, California, with operations in the United States, Israel, and the UAE. For more information, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Zacks Small-Cap Research's views on the Company's projected expected revenue growth, commercial transition, inflection point, strategic initiatives, and market position as described in the Zacks report. These statements are based on current expectations of Zacks Small-Cap Research and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (i) failure to successfully convert pilot programs into commercial production contracts; (ii) delays or issues in scaling production; (iii) competitive pressures in the defense-AI sector; (iv) dependence on key partnerships with Tier-1 contractors and government entities; (v) regulatory, execution, and funding risks (including potential dilution); and (vi) other risks detailed in the Zacks report and in Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For further information on risk factors, please refer to VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

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