Plant Based Health And Wellness Stock TRUBAR Inc. (TSXV: TRBR) Makes TSXV Top Gainers List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following health and wellness; stocks issues a trading and news alert for TRUBAR Inc. (TSXV: TRBR ) (OTCQX: TRBRF), a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients,

TRUBAR Inc. (TSXV: TRBR) makes the TSX Venture top percentage gainer list today, currently trading at 1.5850, up 0.5850, gaining 58.7940% on volume of over 10 Million shares as of this report.

TRUBAR Inc announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated November 23, 2025 with 1564128 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company (the "Purchaser"), an affiliate of ETI Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("ETI Gida"), an arm's length party and a leading privately-held consumer product goods (CPG) company based in Turkey. Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, each shareholder of the Company (collectively, the "Shareholders") will receive C$1.64 per Common Share in cash (the "Consideration"), for aggregate Consideration of approximately C$201 million.

The closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on November 21, 2025, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Arrangement, was $1.00. The Consideration represents a 64% premium to last closing price of the Common Share prior to the announcement of the Arrangement and a 102% premium to the 60-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSXV.

Kingsley Ward, TRUBAR's Executive Chairman, commented:

TRUBAR's Chief Executive Officer Erica Groussman added:

Full news:

The company also reported financial results- TRUBAR ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTED BY AN 88% INCREASE IN NET REVENUE

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