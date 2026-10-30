AI Stocks - 'Scrappier AI' Is A Welcome Trend

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group,

The AI sector is in a volatile stage as investors“abandon the idea that one unified mentality can carry every company involved in advanced computing.”

This is the analysis of Nigel Green, the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations, as Nvidia shares fall 3% on reports that Meta will use Google AI chips.

He says the reaction shows how rapidly the centre of gravity in AI is shifting.

He believes that this shift is not only overdue, but actively positive for global markets.

He adds that last year's AI surge produced distortions that needed correcting.

The shift is already reshaping leadership. Hardware players must prove that their cost structures can withstand competition. Model developers must show durable demand beyond early excitement. Cloud providers must demonstrate that AI workloads can scale without eroding profitability.

Nigel Green says this readjustment is likely to benefit institutional and retail investors alike.

He warns that companies relying on inertia face sharper scrutiny.

Despite the turbulence, Nigel Green says the long-term AI story remains intact.

He concludes:

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