$2,200 Invested In NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) In 2006 Would Be Worth $1 Million Today

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary fromTaurex. According to a November 2025 report on high-return assets, NVIDIA needed the smallest initial investment to make someone a millionaire by today. The study by Taurex looked at how much cash someone would have needed to invest years ago in various stocks and cryptocurrencies to end up with a million dollars now. Just $2,200 invested in NVIDIA in 2006 would be worth $1 million today, making it the best-performing investment option. Bitcoin is the most profitable cryptocurrency, turning $4,500 initial investment into $1 million by 2025. Tesla investors needed less than $4,000 to hit seven figures, with early shareholders seeing 260x returns over 15 years. The research aimed to find which assets gave people the best shot at reaching $1 million with the least initial investment. The study tracked assets from their first available trading day (IPO) and looked at their prices in 2025. The research then calculated how much someone would have needed to invest at the start to reach seven figures today. The analysis covered everything from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin to tech giants like NVIDIA and Apple, along with traditional investments like gold and the S&P 500. Here's a look at the top 10 investments requiring the least initial capital to reach $1 million:

Investment Option Start Price Start Date 2025 Price Required Investment Assets Bought NVIDIA Corporation 0.44 Mar 27, 2006 198 2,2K 5K Tesla, Inc. 1.71 Jun 29, 2010 444 3,8K 2,2K Bitcoin 457.33 Sep 17, 2014 102K 4,4K 10 Netflix, Inc. 7.02 May 23, 2002 1K 6,4K 915 Dogecoin 0.0013 Nov 9, 2017 0.16 7.9K 6M Amazon 6.70 Jan 4, 2010 249 26K 4K Apple Inc. 7.39 Nov 17, 2009 270 27K 3,7K Solana 4.93 Apr 10, 2020 158 31K 6,1K Binance Coin 39.48 Nov 9, 2017 946 41K 1K Meta 31.41 May 18, 2012 627 50K 1,5K

You can access the complete research findings here.

Start price: $0.44 (March 2006) Price in 2025: $198 Required initial investment to reach $1M by 2025: $2,215 Assets bought: 5,033 shares

NVIDIA takes first place with the smallest upfront investment to reach $1 million. Someone who bought shares in March 2006 for just 44 cents each would have seen their investment grow 452 times over 19 years. An initial $2,215 stake in NVIDIA would have bought around 5K shares, which would now be worth seven figures.

Tesla comes second, needing less than $4,000 at its 2010 IPO to reach $1 million today. The electric vehicle maker started trading at $1.71 per share and climbed to $444 by 2025, showing a 260x return over 15 years. Early investors who put in $3,846 would have purchased about 2,250 shares and would be millionaires today.

Bitcoin ranks third, requiring $4,483 invested in September 2014 to hit seven figures by 2025. The cryptocurrency started trading around $457 on exchanges and jumped to $102K by late 2025. This means someone who bought about 10 bitcoins for under $4,500 would now have a million-dollar portfolio. Bitcoin's rise happened faster than most traditional stocks, even though it entered the market much later than companies like NVIDIA.

Netflix comes next, as it would take only $6,423 from its 2002 IPO for someone to become a millionaire with the stock. The streaming company started at $7.02 per share and reached $1,092 by 2025, showing a 156x return over 23 years. Netflix went from mailing DVDs to completely changing how people watch TV and movies. Early backers who spent around $6,400 would have picked up 915 shares.

Dogecoin rounds out the top five investment options, requiring $7,959 in 2017 to hit the million-dollar mark. What started as a joke cryptocurrency at $0.0013 per coin hit $0.16 by 2025. This is a 126x return in only 8 years, which means that despite being created as a meme, Dogecoin showed the fastest growth rate of any asset in the top five.

A senior market analyst from Taurex

Source-

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