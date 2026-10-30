$2,200 Invested In NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) In 2006 Would Be Worth $1 Million Today
|Investment Option
|Start Price
|Start Date
|2025 Price
|Required Investment
|Assets Bought
|NVIDIA Corporation
|0.44
|Mar 27, 2006
|198
|2,2K
|5K
|Tesla, Inc.
|1.71
|Jun 29, 2010
|444
|3,8K
|2,2K
|Bitcoin
|457.33
|Sep 17, 2014
|102K
|4,4K
|10
|Netflix, Inc.
|7.02
|May 23, 2002
|1K
|6,4K
|915
|Dogecoin
|0.0013
|Nov 9, 2017
|0.16
|7.9K
|6M
|Amazon
|6.70
|Jan 4, 2010
|249
|26K
|4K
|Apple Inc.
|7.39
|Nov 17, 2009
|270
|27K
|3,7K
|Solana
|4.93
|Apr 10, 2020
|158
|31K
|6,1K
|Binance Coin
|39.48
|Nov 9, 2017
|946
|41K
|1K
|Meta
|31.41
|May 18, 2012
|627
|50K
|1,5K
You can access the complete research findings here.1. NVIDIA Corporation
- Start price: $0.44 (March 2006) Price in 2025: $198 Required initial investment to reach $1M by 2025: $2,215 Assets bought: 5,033 shares
NVIDIA takes first place with the smallest upfront investment to reach $1 million. Someone who bought shares in March 2006 for just 44 cents each would have seen their investment grow 452 times over 19 years. An initial $2,215 stake in NVIDIA would have bought around 5K shares, which would now be worth seven figures.2. Tesla, Inc.
Tesla comes second, needing less than $4,000 at its 2010 IPO to reach $1 million today. The electric vehicle maker started trading at $1.71 per share and climbed to $444 by 2025, showing a 260x return over 15 years. Early investors who put in $3,846 would have purchased about 2,250 shares and would be millionaires today.3. Bitcoin
Bitcoin ranks third, requiring $4,483 invested in September 2014 to hit seven figures by 2025. The cryptocurrency started trading around $457 on exchanges and jumped to $102K by late 2025. This means someone who bought about 10 bitcoins for under $4,500 would now have a million-dollar portfolio. Bitcoin's rise happened faster than most traditional stocks, even though it entered the market much later than companies like NVIDIA.4. Netflix, Inc.
Netflix comes next, as it would take only $6,423 from its 2002 IPO for someone to become a millionaire with the stock. The streaming company started at $7.02 per share and reached $1,092 by 2025, showing a 156x return over 23 years. Netflix went from mailing DVDs to completely changing how people watch TV and movies. Early backers who spent around $6,400 would have picked up 915 shares.5. Dogecoin
Dogecoin rounds out the top five investment options, requiring $7,959 in 2017 to hit the million-dollar mark. What started as a joke cryptocurrency at $0.0013 per coin hit $0.16 by 2025. This is a 126x return in only 8 years, which means that despite being created as a meme, Dogecoin showed the fastest growth rate of any asset in the top five.
A senior market analyst from Taurex
Source-
Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas/TSS/Stock_List
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