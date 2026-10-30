Junior Gold Stock Power One Resources Corp. (TSX-V: PWRO) Makes TSX Venture Top Gainers List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks issues a trading and news alert for Power One Resources Corp. (TSX-V: PWRO )

Power One Resources makes the TSXV top gainers list as gold continues its rise and following recent news of“POWER ONE CONFIRMS FIRST EVER GOLD DISCOVERY AT PECORS, EXPANDING A MULTI-METAL SYSTEM IN ONE OF CANADA'S PREMIER JURISDICTIONS - ELLIOT LAKE ONTARIO”.

The stock is trading at $0.1300,+0.0950, gaining (271.43%) on volume of over 2.4 Million shares as of this report.

Power One Resources recently announce the first-ever discovery of gold mineralization at its Pecors Property, located east of Elliot Lake, Ontario. This milestone broadens the project's exploration scope, historically focused on uranium and base metals, and positions Pecors as a compelling multi-metal target.

"This is a game-changer for Pecors," added Khan. "To identify gold for the first time on a property with a uranium legacy is a rare and valuable breakthrough -especially as gold spot prices test US$ 4,100 per ounce."

Power One controls one of the largest contiguous land packages in the Elliot Lake district, a region renowned for uranium mining and increasingly recognized for critical and precious metals. In addition to uranium, nickel, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and rare earth elements (REEs), the newly confirmed gold significantly enhances the property's polymetallic potential.

Gold Discovery Highlights from 2023–2024 Drilling

The Company's 2023 drill program focused on shallow, near-surface REE targets at Pecors. During this program, drilling unexpectedly encountered a gold-bearing system, marking the first-ever gold discovery on the property.

Project Development Update

The 2023–2024 drill program, completed in early 2024, was impacted by the hospitalization and subsequent passing of the project manager, due to this the core was relocated to a secure off-site facility. Power One is actively working with all relevant parties to recover the core for re-logging, re-sampling, and expanded testing.

The assays completed to date covered only select elements. Following the identification of gold, Power One intends to conduct further sampling of the gold-bearing zone, along with additional analysis for REEs, uranium, and other metals of interest.

Gold highlights include:

1.025 g/t Au over 1.5 meters in hole P02401 starting at 242m downhole. Multiple anomalous intercepts ranging from 0.035 to 1.25 g/t Au in hole P02403

Strategic Timing Amid Record-High Gold Prices

The discovery coincides with a historic gold bull market driven by inflation, global instability, and central bank accumulation. Wazir Khan adds "Gold is continuing to outperform, and this discovery adds a new layer of potential at Pecor's. We are in the early stages of unlocking what appears to be a very large, polyphase system."

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