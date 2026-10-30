Gold / Silver Stock Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) Gains On Drill Results

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Kingsmen Resources Ltd. ( TSXV: KNG ) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) reported first assays from hole LC-25-008 that intersected significant new gold rich silver mineralization. This hole was drilled 160 meters from the previously reported high grade silver discovery of 1,028 g/t silver equivalent over 1.45 meters (455 g/t silver) from 190.25-191.70m including 1,742 g/t silver equivalent over 0.70 meters (770 g/t silver) from 190.85- 191.55m in hole LC-25-010 (see news release September of 24, 2025). These holes were drilled as part of the recently completed 12 hole – 3,227.2 meter drill program on its 100% owned Las Coloradas silver project. The Las Coloradas project is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico.

931 g/t silver equivalent with 1.28 g/t gold over 1.60 meters (521 g/t silver) from 156.4-158.0m. Gold rich mineralization.

200 g/t silver equivalent & 0.28 g/t gold over 10.50 meters (97.4 g/t silver) from 154.5-165.0m. New silver-gold target. Hole drilled 160 meters from high grade hole LC-25-010.

Mineralization starts at approximately 135 meters vertical depth. Multiple mineralization styles including massive sulphides. Strong pathfinder elements (antimony, indium, bismuth, and tellurium) indicate larger system.

Less than 5% of property explored. 8.5 km2 consolidated historic mining district. Multiple untested structures and veins. Located in Mexico's prolific Parral Silver District.

President, Scott Emerson commented,

Vice President of Exploration, Kieran Downes Ph.D., P.Geo. noted

Target 1 was the intersection of a NE-trending vein/structure with a flexure/cymoid curve in a NW-trending vein/structure at the margin of a magnetic high (Figures 1 and 2). The flexure is approximately 400 meters long and may have may have created a dilatant zone(s) in Target 1 and beyond. The hole bottomed in intrusive confirming the interpretation of the magnetics. Target 1 returned the significant intersection reported here (Table 1).

Target 2 was the intersection of NW-trending and NE-trending structures/vein systems, in an area of high chargeability and resistivity, at the margin of a magnetic high/intrusive (Figure 2). Assays are pending.

Hole LC-25-008 (Table 1; Table 2; Table 3) intersected an alteration zone with massive sulphide mineralization from approximately 154.5 to 165.0 meters (10.50 meters) downhole. The silver rich massive sulphide mineralization comprises sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrite (Figure 3 and 4). The mineralization is strongly anomalous in pathfinder elements antimony, bismuth, indium, arsenic and tellurium (Table 1). Silver values vary with galena-sphalerite content. Significant gold is associated with the high-grade silver mineralization and varies with the arsenopyrite content. Of note is the presence of associated elevated to anomalous tellurium, a significant indicator of gold mineralization. The mineralization exhibits late-stage faulting and brecciation. The hole bottomed in a fine to medium grained feldspar porphyry carrying disseminated pyrite confirming the interpretation of the magnetics.

The mineralized zone has a brecciated section from 155.95 to 157.0 meters composed of translucent quartz veins, white quartz, and masses of sulfides arranged in a stockwork. Sphalerite predominates with pyrite, smaller amounts of galena and arsenopyrite are also present. Arsenopyrite predominates in the quartz veining. From 157.0 to 158.45 m, there is a cavity with clusters of arsenopyrite, pyrite, galena, sphalerite and druses with prismatic quartz and possibly jamesonite crystals. The host rocks are sediments displaying moderate shear deformation, intense green chloritic alteration and silicification.

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