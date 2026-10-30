Gold Smashes $5,000, Will It Get To $6,000 This Year?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Gold has soared past $5,000 for the first time, and could hit $6,000 by the end of the year as the current situation stands, predicts one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, says the metal's explosive rise signals a profound shift in how global investors perceive political risk, debt, and currency stability.

The rally has unfolded against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tension and policy realignment since Donald Trump returned as US president.

His administration's aggressive stance on trade, defence, and alliances has altered global expectations, creating volatility across currencies and government bond markets.

The surge also reflects mounting concern over government borrowing. Debt levels across major economies continue to rise, with fiscal expansion now entrenched as a political strategy. Investors are increasingly questioning whether bonds can protect purchasing power in such an environment.

Bond market stress has intensified this shift. Volatility in Japan's government bond market and upward pressure on US and European yields have unsettled investors who once relied on sovereign debt as the foundation of portfolios.

Central banks have amplified the rally through persistent accumulation. Official sector purchases have exceeded a thousand tonnes annually in recent years as countries diversify reserves away from the dollar and euro.

Private investors have followed. Exchange-traded funds, institutional portfolios, and retail buyers have all increased allocations as macro uncertainty intensifies.

Currency dynamics have further accelerated the rally. Concerns over fiscal discipline, political risk, and monetary policy credibility have weighed on major currencies, strengthening demand for assets perceived as independent of government control.

Forecasts across the investment community increasingly point higher. Several major banks and analysts see prices moving toward $6,000 per ounce within months if current conditions persist, with longer-term scenarios extending significantly beyond.

For investors, the rally carries strategic implications. Traditional diversification built around equities and bonds is under pressure, while real assets and inflation hedges gain relevance.

He argues the surge also reflects a broader confidence signal.

The political economy backdrop reinforces the trend. Rising living costs, fiscal populism, and geopolitical fragmentation are reshaping investor behaviour and risk preferences.

Volatility is likely to persist, and gold's role as portfolio insurance will remain prominent as macro uncertainty continues.

Research more crypto stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

Latest episode:

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast services at Investorideas for crypto stocks

Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts for cryptocurrency

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411