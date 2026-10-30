AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) Updates RF-Based Defense Capabilities And The Integration Of Quantumspeed Assets

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire), a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ), a dual-market autonomous systems and sensing technology holding company spanning defense and commercial infrastructure, today highlighted continued execution across its platform strategy, including advances in RF-based defense capabilities and the integration of QuantumSpeedTM assets with the Company's internally developed qSpeedTM computational acceleration architecture.

This update is being provided in connection with the public dissemination of the Company's“VisionWave Holdings Overview Feb 2026” investor presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K dated February 2, 2026.

VisionWave was formed through a business combination completed in July 2025 and is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company develops proprietary artificial intelligence, RF sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies designed for integration into unmanned and autonomous systems operating in complex, high-stakes environments.

VisionWave's operating model centralizes core intellectual property and advanced R&D at the holding-company level, while execution and deployment occur through focused operating subsidiaries and strategic collaborations. This structure is intended to enable disciplined integration, capital efficiency, and cross-market leverage between defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications.

As previously disclosed, VisionWave acquired QuantumSpeedTM, a pre-commercial computational acceleration engine currently in proof-of-concept and architectural development phases. QuantumSpeedTM explores novel approaches to reducing decision latency in environments where microseconds can materially affect operational outcomes.

Building on this foundation, VisionWave continues to advance its internally developed qSpeedTM architecture, designed as a system-level computational acceleration layer that prioritizes decision-critical processing paths across sensing, AI inference, and autonomous control workflows. The Company is evaluating qSpeedTM in conjunction with defense-oriented applications, including RF-enabled fire-control, counter-UAS, and non-line-of-sight threat-detection environments.

Both QuantumSpeedTM and qSpeedTM remain pre-commercial, and ongoing work is focused on architecture refinement, system integration, benchmarking, and validation under controlled conditions. There can be no assurance that these technologies will achieve commercialization or meet targeted performance thresholds.

VisionWave is also progressing RF-centric defense initiatives that integrate sensing, signal processing, and computational acceleration. As previously announced, the Company entered into a strategic exchange agreement with SaverOne to develop an RF-based defense and security platform combining VisionWave's RF technologies with SaverOne's Vulnerable Road User (VRU) platform to address concealed and non-line-of-sight threats.

In parallel, VisionWave has disclosed the application of its pre-commercial qSpeedTM architecture to defense programs such as WaveStrike fire-control and Argus counter-UAS systems, where reduced end-to-end latency may enhance operational responsiveness in time-critical scenarios. Such applications remain subject to further development, testing, and validation, and no assurances can be given regarding ultimate performance or adoption.

VisionWave's operating portfolio includes Solar Drone Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary focused on drone-mounted payload systems for large-scale solar and infrastructure cleaning, addressing recurring commercial demand in energy and industrial markets. The Company's dual-market strategy is designed to allow technologies developed under military rigor to be refined and scaled into civilian environments, while commercial deployments inform system robustness and cost efficiency.

VisionWave is led by an experienced management team and supported by a board and advisory group with deep expertise across defense technology, AI, public markets, and M&A. The Company emphasizes governance and disclosure practices aligned with public-company standards as it continues to execute its long-term platform strategy.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI- driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave develops proprietary radio- frequency sensing, computational acceleration, and decision-support technologies intended to enhance situational awareness and time-critical response across complex operational environments.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These include statements regarding the anticipated completion and demonstration of the AstraDRCTM proof-of-concept (POC), its potential benefits, capabilities, performance, processing scalability, timeline compression, layout improvements, economic advantages, support for advanced nodes and design types, and VisionWave's longer-term strategy to design its own AI microchips and develop a broader roadmap of EDA technologies. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections about the company's business, the semiconductor industry, and other future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, timelines, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“near completion,”“completing,”“scheduled,”“designed to,”“intended to,”“expects,”“aims,”“represents,”“targeting,”“helping,”“enabling,”“potential,”“potentially,”“may,”“could,”“will,”“seek,” and similar expressions. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: risks that the POC may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all, or may not perform as expected during demonstration or evaluation; risks that the major AI microchip semiconductor corporation (or any other party) may not proceed with evaluation, provide positive feedback, enter into any agreement, or ultimately adopt or license the technology; technical, engineering, or scalability challenges in processing multi-billion-device designs or achieving practical runtimes with qSpeedTM; failure to preserve electrical intent, layout integrity, connectivity, constraints, DFM requirements, or manufacturability during automated corrections; delays or difficulties in achieving DRC closure, compaction benefits, higher silicon utilization, yield improvements, or economic advantages at commercial scale; uncertainties in advanced- node semiconductor development (including 5nm, 3nm, and below), including evolving process technologies (FinFET, GAAFET, multi-patterning), design complexity, and manufacturing variability; competitive pressures in the EDA and semiconductor markets; reliance on the qSpeedTM accelerator and potential limitations in its performance or applicability; risks related to joint-venture arrangements with Boca Jom, Ltd., including alignment of interests, execution, or IP matters; challenges in developing or commercializing application-specific AI microchips for defense or civil use cases, including SWaP constraints, reliability requirements, or market acceptance; regulatory, export control, intellectual property, or geopolitical risks affecting the semiconductor industry; and general economic, market, or industry conditions that could impact demand for AI microchips or EDA tools. These and other risks are described in more detail in the company's other communications and should be carefully considered by readers. Investors, potential partners, and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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