AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) Gains On News Of Live Demonstration Of RF-Based VRU Platform

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire), a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

VisionWave Holdings is trading up today on news, currently trading at $9.50, up $0.72, gaining 8.20% as of this report.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ), today announced a successful live demonstration of SaverOne's proprietary Vulnerable Road User (VRU) radio-frequency (RF) sensing platform, conducted in Italy before a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer.

The demonstration provided a real-world illustration of the platform's ability to detect and alert drivers to human presence and movement in complex, dynamic, and visually challenged environments.

Conducted in a controlled environment, the demonstration placed the SaverOne VRU platform into a moving vehicle scenario designed to replicate real driving conditions, showing its ability to detect pedestrians in different non-line-of-sight scenarios, including at night:

System Engagement: As the vehicle began moving, the VRU system activated seamlessly, continuously scanning the environment in real time. Early Human Detection: Moments later, the system identified a nearby pedestrian and displayed a visual indicator on the central screen of the vehicle accompanied by an audible alert, signalling awareness before any visible danger appeared. Escalation to Imminent Risk: As the vehicle progresses, the alert will be escalated to a red warning indicator, flagging a potential collision risk as a pedestrian is crossing into the vehicle's projected path. Challenging Conditions: The test unfolded the ability to detect 2 pedestrians hidden by 2 different cars and also in total darkness conditions-a setting intentionally chosen to stress the system under real-world complexity.

The sequence illustrated how RF-based sensing can provide earlier, actionable awareness, offering drivers critical reaction time in scenarios where conventional camera, radar, or LiDAR systems may be constrained by line-of-sight limitations or adverse conditions.

Seeing Beyond What Cameras Can See

As previously disclosed, VisionWave and SaverOne have entered into a strategic exchange agreement under which VisionWave may, upon achievement of specified milestones, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions, acquire up to approximately 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis.

Unlike traditional ADAS solutions that depend on direct visual input, SaverOne's VRU platform is designed to detect and localize vulnerable road users even when they are obscured, concealed, or outside direct line-of-sight - including in adverse weather, urban clutter, or visually degraded environments.

By analyzing RF interactions associated with mobile devices carried by pedestrians and other road users, the system enables earlier detection and trajectory assessment, potentially providing earlier detection and trajectory assessment in certain conditions.

Full news

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI- driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave develops proprietary radio- frequency sensing, computational acceleration, and decision-support technologies intended to enhance situational awareness and time-critical response across complex operational environments.

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