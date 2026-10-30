EV Stock Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA ) Drops On Evaluation And Reset Of EV Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including renewable and EV stocks issues reports on news and trading for. EV maker Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA ).

The stock closed on Friday at $7.28. down $2.26., losing -23.69% on volume of over 91 million shares. The stock had a low of $7.03.

The stock fell sharply on news that the company is making significant organizational changes.

Stellantis announced that as part of the reset of its business and as it prepares for the communication of its new strategic plan in May of this year, it has conducted a thorough assessment of its strategy and related costs required to align the Company with the real-world preferences of its customers.

Over the past five years Stellantis has become a leader in electric vehicles and will continue to be at the forefront of their development. That journey continues at a pace that needs to be governed by demand rather than command. Stellantis is committed to being a beacon for freedom of choice, including for those customers whose lifestyles and working requirements make the Company's growing range of hybrid and advanced internal combustion engine vehicles the right solution for them.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa commented:“The reset we have announced today is part of the decisive process we started in 2025, to once again make our customers and their preferences our guiding star. The charges announced today largely reflect the cost of over-estimating the pace of the energy transition that distanced us from many car buyers' real-world needs, means and desires. They also reflect the impact of previous poor operational execution, the effects of which are being progressively addressed by our new Team.”

He added:“We have gone deep into every corner of our business and are making the necessary changes, mobilizing all the passion and ingenuity we have within Stellantis. The positive customer reception to our product actions in 2025 resulted in increased orders and a return to top-line growth. In 2026, our unwavering focus is on closing past execution gaps to add further momentum to these early signs of renewed growth. We look forward to sharing the full details of our new strategy at our Investor Day on May 21.”

Initial actions taken in 2025 to reset Stellantis and catalyze growth include:

The announcement of the largest investment in Stellantis' U.S. history: $13 billion of investment over the next 4 years to drive growth in the U.S. Introducing 5 new vehicles and initiating 19 other product actions Adding more than 5,000 jobs and increasing U.S. manufacturing capacity utilization Launching 10 all-new products in 2025, and expanding powertrain choices, including: Returning the iconic HEMI® V-8 to the Ram 1500 Returning the Jeep® Cherokee and introducing the next generation Jeep® Compass Introducing the Dodge Charger SIXPACK two-door Introducing the Fiat Grande Panda and Fiat 500 Hybrid Introducing the Citroën C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross

The cancellation of products that will be unable to achieve profitable scale, including the previously planned Ram 1500 BEV, recognizing both the need to align with customer demand and the changes to U.S. regulatory frameworks.

A thorough reorganization of the Company's global manufacturing and quality management processes. In this context, the Company hired over 2,000 engineers during 2025, mainly in North America.

Decisive organizational changes made include the re-empowerment of regional teams, freeing them to make decisions based on their direct knowledge of the preferences of the customers they serve. The Company has also moved to create a more cost-efficient supply chain to support the long-term development of Stellantis' electrified vehicle programs. The important product actions taken during 2025, which continue to roll out in 2026, and the disciplined allocation of capital to support these, reflect the new team's determination to drive profitable growth.

This reset of Stellantis' business resulted in charges of approximately €22.2 billion, excluded from AOI, for the second half of 2025, including cash payments of approximately €6.5 billion, which are expected to be paid over the next four years.

€14.7 billion related to re-aligning product plans with customer preferences and new emission regulations in the U.S., largely reflecting significantly reduced expectations for BEV products:

Includes write-offs related to cancelled products of €2.9 billion and impairment of platforms of €6.0 billion, primarily due to significantly reduced volume and profitability expectations.

Includes approximately €5.8 billion in projected cash payments over the next four years, relating to both cancelled products as well as other ongoing BEV products whose volumes are now expected to be considerably below prior projections.

€2.1 billion related to the resizing of the EV supply chain:

€2.1 billion of charges, including a total of approximately €0.7 billion in cash payments expected to be paid over the next four years, related to steps of rationalizing battery manufacturing capacity.

€5.4 billion related to other changes in the Company's operations:

€4.1 billion due to a change in estimate for contractual warranty provision, resulting from the reassessment of the estimation process, taking into account recent increases in cost inflation and a deterioration in quality, as a result of operational choices, which did not deliver the expected quality performance, now being reversed by the new management team.

€1.3 billion of other charges, including restructuring primarily related to already communicated workforce reductions in Enlarged Europe.

Full news

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) also released its consolidated shipment estimates on Friday. The term“shipments” describes the volume of vehicles delivered to dealers, distributors, or directly from the Company to retail and fleet customers, which drive revenue recognition.

Consolidated shipments for the three months ending December 31, 2025, were an estimated 1.5 million units, a 9% increase y-o-y. This increase was primarily driven by North America and further supported by year-over-year shipment growth in South America and in the Middle East & Africa. This was partially offset by a decline in Enlarged Europe due to a combination of a contracting LCV market and competitive pressures.

In North America, Q4 shipments grew by approximately 127 thousand units compared to the same period in 2024, representing a 43% y-o-y increase. This significant improvement reflects the benefits of normalized inventory dynamics, in comparison to the prior year's inventory reduction initiative, as well as increased momentum in the region with Q4 '25 orders up nearly 150% y-o-y, driven largely by new and refreshed offerings from Jeep®, Ram and Dodge brands. Shipments of the refreshed Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Ram LD HEMI® V8 accounted for over 30% of y-o-y growth, partially offset by a decrease in PHEV shipments.

Enlarged Europe reported a decrease of approximately 26 thousand units, or 4% y-o-y. PC and LCV shipments each contracted. Increased shipments of the four Smart Car platform nameplates (Citroën C3, C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera, Fiat Grande Panda), rose 61 thousand additional units, or 127% y-o-y, due to progress rolling out each of the products, in an expanding range of BEV, MHEV, and ICE powertrain variants. This was not sufficient to reverse an overall drop of 21 thousand units in PCs, or 4% y-o-y, primarily driven by Peugeot, whose shipments were down approximately 30 thousand units, due to declining volumes of Peugeot 208 and of Peugeot 308, ahead of its recent MCA. In addition, LCV volumes were down by 5 thousand units, or 3% y-o-y, against a market context of 7% y-o-y industry volume decline.

Across Stellantis' other regions, shipments grew 24 thousand units net in aggregate, representing a 6% increase y-o-y, mainly driven by an 18 thousand units increase in South America (+7% y-o-y), and an increase of three thousand units each in both Middle East & Africa (+2% y-o-y) as well as China, India & Asia Pacific (+20% y-o-y). Stellantis maintained its leadership in South America, with a 7% increase y-o-y supported by solid demand in Brazil. Growth in the Middle East & Africa was primarily driven by positive developments in Türkiye, and to a lesser extent, by both the ramp-up of local production in Algeria, and continued growth in Morocco.

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