Top Percentage Gainers On Nasdaq - $BRLS, $UOKA

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary on the top percentage gainers on Nasdaq for February 9th.

Borealis Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLS ) is trading at 1.5400,+0.8870 on volume of over 34 million shares. Borealis Foods is a forward-thinking food tech company on a mission to address growing consumer needs and global food security challenges by developing highly nutritious functional food products that are flavorful, affordable, and sustainable. The Company's focus on affordability and sustainability reflects its deep commitment to making a positive impact on human health while supporting the well-being of our planet.

There is no news from the company today to explain the trading pattern today.

MDJM Ltd (Nasdaq: UOKA ) is trading at $2.4294, up1.2394, gaining 104.19% on volume of over 98 Million shares is no news from the company.

MD Local Global Ltd. is a UK-based cultural innovation company specializing in cultural IP development, animation production, international licensing, and cultural venue operations. The Company aims to integrate Eastern philosophy with international artistic practices, creating a global cultural ecosystem built on storytelling and immersive experience.

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