MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Latest UK inflation numbers underscore the Bank of England has little excuse not to cut interest rates in March and investors should start preparing now for this, affirms the Investment Director of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The comments from James Green come as the Office for National Statistics reported UK consumer inflation eased sharply to 3.0% in January, its lowest annual reading since March 2025, and well below December's 3.4%.

Headline price pressures have clearly lost momentum, supported by lower transport, food and energy costs, while core and services inflation have also softened.

The next scheduled Bank rate decision by the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is on Thursday 19 March 2026, when policymakers will assess incoming data before deciding whether to trim the official base rate from its current 3.75% level.

Markets and economists are strongly pricing in a quarter-point rate cut in March, with expectations of further easing later in the year should disinflation prove persistent.

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