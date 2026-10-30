Gold Stock West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) Ranks 35Th Overall In The 2026 TSX Venture 50

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) Breaking Gold Stock News – Investorideas issues a news and trading alert for West Point Gold Corp.(TSXV: WPG ) (OTCQB: WPGCF).

West Point Gold Corp.(TSXV: WPG ) (OTCQB: WPGCF) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2026 Top 50 Company by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The TSX Venture 50TM is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on TSXV based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading value. The TSX Venture 50TM showcases the top 50 of the over 1,600 TSXV issuers.

Over the past year, the Company has advanced exploration and technical programs at its flagship Gold Chain project in Arizona, and acquired the Baxter Spring property, expanding its Nevada portfolio. West Point Gold remains focused on operational discipline and building lasting shareholder value.

West Point Gold is pleased to be attending the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC event on February 26th - 27th, exhibiting at the Metal Investors Forum ("MIF") - Toronto, on February 27th - 28th, and will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention ("PDAC") being held March 1st - 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre ("MTCC") in Toronto, Canada.

February 26 - 27 - Red Cloud Pre-PDAC

West Point will attend the conference at The OMNI King Edward Hotel, and CEO and President Derek Macpherson is scheduled to present from 4:00-4:20 PM in Vanity Fair on Thursday, February 26th. For more information about the event and registration, please visit the Red Cloud website.

February 27 - 28 MIF Toronto

West Point will be exhibiting at the conference held at the Delta Hotel, where CEO and President Derek Macpherson is scheduled to present at 3:10 PM on Saturday, February 28th. For more information about the event and registration, please visit the MIF website.

March 1 - 4 PDAC Booth Location

West Point Gold will be exhibiting at booth 3005 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South Building, Level 800. For more information about PDAC and registration, please visit the PDAC website.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Aaron Paterson, Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +1 (778) 358-6173

Email:...

Stay Connected with Us:

LinkedIn:linkedin/company/west-point-gold

X (Twitter):@westpointgoldUS

Facebook:facebook/Westpointgold/

Website:westpointgold/

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and the proposed Offering. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's private placement, future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More info on West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF):

/CO/WPG/

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