MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The AI scare trade, which has hit logistics, software, and wealth management among other sectors in the last few weeks, should not be ignored by investors and consumers, warns the CEO of financial advisory deVere Group.

The warning from Nigel Green comes as software and payments shares plunged on Monday after Citrini Research published a report on AI risks which triggered a broad selloff across delivery platforms, private capital firms and financial services companies.

The volatility follows several weeks in which sectors once viewed as clear beneficiaries of AI have instead faced intense selling pressure.

This marks a turning point in how markets assess technological disruption.

Wealth management experienced pressure a week and a half ago after new AI-driven planning tools demonstrated how quickly elements of domestic advice could be systemised.

However, Nigel Green argues that extrapolating automation risk across entire industries risks oversimplification.

He links the AI scare trade to a broader environment of geopolitical fragmentation and fiscal pressure.

Nigel Green emphasises that the same analytical lens applies beyond financial services.

He expects the repricing to accelerate consolidation across several sectors.

Nigel Green advises rigorous evaluation rather than reactive positioning.

For consumers and clients, scrutiny of providers becomes equally critical.

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