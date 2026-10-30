Biotech Stock Edesa Biotech (Nasdaq:EDSA) Gains On News Of Additional Positive Results From Phase 3 Paridiprubart Study

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including biotech stocks issues a news and trading alert for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing host-directed therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainer list on news today, currently trading at $1.5300, up 0.6310 on over 38 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $1.60.

Edesa Biotech announced today positive additional data from a Phase 3 study of paridiprubart.

The results represent a broader, 278-patient population, which includes both previously reported 104 patients requiring invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) as well as 174 non-IMV patients. Across this full population, the company's first-in-class anti-TLR4 antibody demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in 28-day mortality. Treatment benefits were consistent across severity groups and in patients with serious comorbidities.

The primary endpoint was achieved for the full treatment population of 278 randomized subjects. Paridiprubart reduced adjusted 28-day mortality to 24% from 33%, a 27% relative reduction in the risk of death (p<0.001). In addition, subjects receiving paridiprubart demonstrated a higher relative rate of clinical improvement by Day 28. Paridiprubart or placebo were provided in addition to standard of care treatments (SOC).

In an exploratory analysis of a milder population of 174 randomized patients who did not meet the study's IMV-based inclusion criteria, paridiprubart + SOC reduced adjusted 28-day mortality to 15% from 23% (placebo + SOC), a 35% relative reduction in the risk of death (p<0.05).

Edesa also reported that exploratory analyses across a patient population of up to 108 randomized subjects consistently demonstrated reduced adjusted mortality for paridiprubart + SOC vs. placebo + SOC at 28 days in subjects with clinically important comorbidities:

Acute Kidney Injury: 35% relative reduction (35% paridiprubart vs. 53% placebo; p<0.05, n=48) Sepsis: 36% relative reduction (40% paridiprubart vs. 63% placebo; p<0.05, n=41) Pneumonia: 30% relative reduction (35% paridiprubart vs. 49% placebo; p<0.05, n=108)

Overall rates of adverse events, serious adverse events, infections and treatment discontinuations were low and similar between the paridiprubart and placebo groups. The safety profile was consistent with prior clinical exposures, with more than 400 patients now having received paridiprubart.

Based in part on these positive results, Edesa has filed provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering the use of paridiprubart in the treatment of sepsis, acute kidney injury and pneumonia. The company's core composition-of-matter patents extend into the 2030s.

Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa Biotech, said that the results announced today align with the central role of TLR4 in hyperinflammatory ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) and demonstrate consistent benefit across high-mortality etiologies.

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