MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), today announced that the Company has completed its interview process with multiple leading law firms specializing in securities and market-manipulation litigation. Following that review, VisionWave has engaged Paul Hastings LLP, one of the nation's most respected global law firms with exceptional securities and complex litigation expertise, to prepare and file a civil complaint addressing suspected to trading irregularities in the Company's stock.

VisionWave emphasized that it will pursue, without compromise, any party believed to have engaged in manipulative trading or other violations of securities laws that may have harmed the Company or its shareholders. Based on the Company's review and information submitted to regulators, the Company believes certain trading activity may have artificially pressured the share price. The Company intends to expose the perpetrators and hold them fully accountable under the law.

VisionWave continues to cooperate fully with Nasdaq MarketWatch and FINRA Market Regulation and will update shareholders as developments occur. The Company reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy toward market manipulation and commitment to protecting the integrity of VWAV trading and the interests of its investors.

The Company will continue to monitor trading activity and pursue appropriate remedies where warranted.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI- driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave develops proprietary radio- frequency sensing, computational acceleration, and decision-support technologies intended to enhance situational awareness and time-critical response across complex operational environments.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding potential legal and regulatory actions, the Company's beliefs regarding trading activity, and anticipated outcomes of any litigation or regulatory matters. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the results of ongoing investigations, the availability and strength of evidence, determinations by courts or regulators, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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