Silver Miner Rio Silver (TSX-V: RYO ) ( OTC: RYOOF) Secures Community Permission To Commence Site Activities At Maria Norte, Peru

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Investorideas, a go to investing platform for mining stocks issues news for silver stock Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF),

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has received permission from the local community to commence planned site activities at its Maria Norte Project in Peru. The agreement allows the Company to begin establishing the necessary infrastructure to efficiently start exploration and development of the Maria Norte Property.

The agreement follows ongoing dialogue and participation from local residents and community leadership. With this initial agreement, the Company will continue to work with the local community and the broader Huachocolpa community to enter into a formal definitive agreement for the long-term use of the area for both exploration and mining activities. Rio Silver may now proceed with planned access preparation and related technical initiatives in alignment with the community's support.

Huachocolpa: A Community Built on Mining Heritage

The Huachocolpa District has long been recognized as a region rooted in mineral development, with a proud legacy of resource extraction. Compañia de Minas Buenaventura (“Buenaventura”), Peru's historic mining company, initially commenced operations in this district in the 1950s. Buenaventura has, for decades in this district, provided employment, technical training, and opportunity for generations.

The district is home to a significant Canadian presence, including neighboring operations led by Silver X Mining Corp. and Endeavour Silver Corp., among others operating regionally. Canadian-led companies in Peru have historically operated under rigorous environmental, social, and governance standards, supported by strong capital markets and disciplined regulatory frameworks. Rio Silver is committed to upholding those same principles of transparency, accountability, and long-term partnership.

Management CommentaryImmediate Next Steps

With formal authorization confirmed, the Company intends to:

Mobilize personnel to initiate planned site activities Advance access and portal preparation work, including camp construction Advance mineral process optimization (metallurgical) programs Conduct systematic surface mapping and technical field programs

These activities are structured to ensure steady advancement while maintaining continued engagement and cooperation with local stakeholders.

Metallurgical Program Advancing to Support Silver Recovery Optimization

The Company also confirms that its previously announced metallurgical program to de-risk processing and optimize silver recoveries at Maria Norte remains actively underway. This technical work is focused on validating processing assumptions, refining the proposed flow sheet design, and supporting the Company's staged development strategy. Upon receipt and review of the metallurgical results, Rio Silver intends to provide a comprehensive update to the market.

Further details regarding the metallurgical program are available in the Company's prior release titled“Rio Silver Launches Metallurgical Program to De-Risk Processing and Optimize Silver Recoveries at Maria Norte,” which can be accessed at:

Why This Matters to Investors

Community support is fundamental to responsible project advancement. A formal authorization is expected to follow from a duly convened assembly, which will provide further clarity and alignment as Rio Silver advances its silver-dominant Maria Norte Project. With the support of the local community, the Company may now proceed with planned on-site initiatives in a coordinated manner, reinforcing its commitment to long-term stakeholder value.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru's next emerging silver producers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact:

Christopher Verrico, President and CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email:...

Website:

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development activities, underground access timing, permitting progress, community engagement, processing strategies, and the Company's ability to advance toward potential production and cash flow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rio Silver undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Research mining stocks at Investorideas with ourfree mining stocks directory at Investorideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

Resources/Newsletter

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

Learn more at