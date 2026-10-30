Breaking Defense Tech Stock News - Visionwave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) Closes And Funds $20 Million Senior Financing

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced that it has closed and funded a $20 million senior loan financing. The transaction closed on February 27, 2026, and the Company has received the net proceeds from the financing.

Financing Overview

The financing consists of a senior promissory note in the principal amount of $20 million. Key terms include:

12-month maturity 0% interest rate (increasing to 18% upon an event of default) 15% original issue discount Monthly amortization payments beginning 60 days after issuance Optional redemption rights at a premium

In connection with the financing, the Company issued a five-year warrant to purchase 1,333,333 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $9.00 per share. The obligations under the note are guaranteed by the Company's subsidiaries pursuant to a global guaranty agreement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and the advancement of strategic initiatives.

Additional details regarding the financing, including the warrant and related agreements, are contained in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2026.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI- driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave develops proprietary radio- frequency sensing, computational acceleration, and decision-support technologies intended to enhance situational awareness and time-critical response across complex operational environments.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding potential cooperation, market opportunities, regulatory considerations, proposal development, and future definitive agreements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals, export control requirements, NATO-related compliance considerations, government procurement processes, market conditions, and the ability of the parties to enter into definitive agreements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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