Critical Mineral Stock Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX: LKYRF) Announces High-Grade Antimony Assays At Desert Antimony Mine Confirm Surface Continuity

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go to investing platform reposts on breaking Critical Minerals and Antimony Stock News for Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY,OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L)

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) announced high-grade antimony (Sb) assays received from surface exposure grab sampling, with a peak value of 16.90% Sb confirm continuity of high-grade stibnite mineralization along strike and above the historical underground workings at the company's Desert Antimony Mine located within the company's Mojave Project in California.

These samples were collected from earthworks conducted during preparation for the maiden drilling program currently underway. The work identified extensions of stibnite-bearing mineralized veins at surface, further validating the system's high-grade continuity and strike potential. Additional information can be foundhere

The results continue to reflect the company's strong technical foundation and focus on high-confidence targets. Ongoing diamond drilling at DAM is expected to further refine geometry and evaluate resource potential.

Locksley Resources is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

Contact:

Beverly Jedynak

...

312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

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