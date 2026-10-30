MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and defense stocks issues a news and trading alert for Gaxos Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI ).

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainers list in today's trading on news and trading at $2.22, up.98, gaining over 79% on volume of over 115 Million.

AI News summary: America First Defense Secures U.S. Navy License for Advanced Counter-Drone SystemAmerica First Defense (AFD), a U.S. defense technology company specializing in airborne counter-drone tech and other advanced systems, has obtained a license from the Naval Postgraduate School for the Detachable Drone Hijacker (DDH)-a drone-mounted electronic warfare payload designed to defeat hostile Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).The DDH attaches to friendly drones and uses precise, selective cyber operations to neutralize enemy drones in air-to-air scenarios, avoiding the broad interference of traditional jamming systems. This agreement positions AFD to further develop and commercialize scalable airborne counter-UAS solutions for military defense, security, and critical infrastructure protection news was announced on March 5, 2026, by Gaxos Inc. (which holds a stake in AFD), with CEO Vadim Mats noting the technology's differentiated precision approach places them at the forefront of counter-UAS innovation. Further updates on development and deployment are expected as the program progresses.

Gaxos Inc, a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced that America First Defense (“AFD”) secured a license for the Detachable Drone Hijacker (“DDH”), a drone-mounted electronic warfare payload originally developed at the Naval Postgraduate school to counter and defeat hostile Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“UAS”).

The DDH attached to a friendly drone and neutralizes enemy UASs through target cyber operations rather than broad-spectrum jamming. Unlike conventional counter-drone systems that rely on brute-force signal interference, the DDH is engineered for selective, precision defeat of hostile drones in air-to-air operations. The licensing agreement positions America First Defense to further develop and commercialize a scalable airborne counter-UAS capability for defense, security, and critical infrastructure protection applications.

Further updates regarding development and deployment initiatives will be announced as the Company advances the program.

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