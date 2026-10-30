Decent Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: DXST) Makes Nasddaq Top Gainer List On Health And Wellness AI News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI, health and wellness and water stocks issues a news and trading alert for Decent Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: DXST) an established wastewater treatment services provider that recently entered the senior health and wellness sector.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainers list on news of its health and wellness subsidiary.

The stock is trading at $0.4201, up $0.155, gaining over 58% on a volume of over 198 million shares as of this report.

Decent Holding today announced that its subsidiary, Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with a regional senior care operator in China.

Following the official launch of Suncare's AI-driven digital health platform last week, this partnership aims to integrate wellness programs and digital health solutions into established local networks. The agreement is expected to expand Suncare's growing footprint by approximately 70 community service locations across several provinces in eastern and northern China.

Each location typically serves residential communities of approximately 30,000 to 100,000 people, offering preventive health consultations, lifestyle management services, and aging support. The company's management views this collaboration as an initial step toward scaling Suncare's "online-to-offline" (O2O) ecosystem to deliver digitally integrated care at the community level.

Driven by China's rapidly aging population, the Company believes that integrating AI technology with physical service locations will help address the growing demand for community-based wellness management.

The Company expects this partnership to strengthen Suncare's community healthcare network while creating additional opportunities to expand its AI-driven health management services and digital healthcare solutions.

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