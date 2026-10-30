AI Tech Stock Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Gains On Earnings And AI News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues a news and trading alert for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL).

The stock is trending today following yesterday's earnings news and an update on AI Health.

Oracle is trading at $164.05 gaining over 9.8% as of this report on volume of over 48 Million shares.

Yesterday Oracle announced that Q3 fiscal 2026 was an exceptional quarter with financial results that exceeded expectations. This Q3 was the first quarter in over 15 years where organic total revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share both grew at 20% or more in USD. Cloud revenue was at the high end of our guidance, total revenue was at the high end of constant currency guidance and above USD guidance, and non-GAAP earnings per share were above our guidance in both USD and constant currency.

Financial Results for Q3 FY26

Total quarterly revenues were up 22% in USD, and up 18% in constant currency to $17.2 billion. Cloud revenues were up 44% in USD, and up 41% in constant currency to $8.9 billion. Software revenues were up 3% in USD, and down 1% in constant currency to $6.1 billion.

Q3 GAAP operating income was $5.5 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $7.4 billion, up 19% year-over-year in USD and up 14% in constant currency. GAAP net income was $3.7 billion. Non-GAAP net income was $5.2 billion, up 23% in USD and up 18% in constant currency. Q3 GAAP earnings per share was $1.27, up 24% in USD and up 16% in constant currency. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.79, up 21% in USD and up 16% in constant currency.

Short-term deferred revenues were $9.9 billion. Over the last twelve months, operating cash flow was $23.5 billion, up 13% in USD.

Today Oracle announced Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent note generation is now available in the U.S. for inpatient and emergency department settings. Designed to address the complex documentation needs of these environments, the solution automatically generates a comprehensive view of patient encounters, organizing symptoms and treatments into a single draft clinical note that reflects multiple clinical events and patient-clinician interactions.

By capturing details during real-time patient encounters, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent enables clinicians to spend more time focused on patients, which is critical in the time-sensitive and often chaotic environment of the emergency department.

Healthcare organizations in the U.S. are already seeing tangible benefits. New Jersey-based AtlantiCare recently expanded its deployment of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent to all emergency departments after initial success reducing documentation time in ambulatory care settings. Building on its 41% decrease in documentation time, this extension has further streamlined workflows in high-acuity areas, enabling AtlantiCare providers to spend more time caring for patients.

Full News:

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