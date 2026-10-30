AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Strengthens Path To Completing 51% Controlling Interest In Israeli Aerospace And Defense Manufacturing Company

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

The stock traded up on news today, reaching a day's high of $7.96. The stock is currently trading at $7.43 on a volume of 187,000 shares.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced that it has reached an agreement with the largest creditor of C.M. Composite Materials Ltd. (“C.M.”), a step the Company believes strengthens the path toward completing its previously announced agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in the Israeli aerospace and defense manufacturing company.

The agreement seeks to align VisionWave, C.M., and its principal creditor regarding existing settlement obligations and clarifies the framework under which C.M. will continue to satisfy those obligations. VisionWave believes the alignment removes a potential structural obstacle that could otherwise have delayed or prevented completion of the transaction.

The agreement was disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and confirms that compliance with C.M.'s creditor settlement obligations will not constitute a breach of VisionWave's previously disclosed investment and financing agreements related to the transaction.

The agreement also includes VisionWave's commitment to provide at least $5 million in funding to support C.M.'s working capital and strategic expansion initiatives.

C.M., headquartered in Modi'in, Israel, is an advanced composite manufacturing company serving the aerospace and defense sectors. The company operates an integrated engineering and production campus employing more than 130 engineers and manufacturing specialists and has over 20 years of operational experience producing precision composite structures and components used in aerospace and defense systems.

VisionWave believes the company represents a strategic manufacturing platform capable of supporting its broader defense-sector growth strategy.

Full news

CO/VWAV/news/2026/03161-visionwave-vwav-israeli-defense-manufacturer-acquisition

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding potential cooperation, market opportunities, regulatory considerations, proposal development, and future definitive agreements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals, export control requirements, NATO-related compliance considerations, government procurement processes, market conditions, and the ability of the parties to enter into definitive agreements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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