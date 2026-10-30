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Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI ) is an AI-powered biotech and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biotechnology. Leveraging advanced machine learning and proprietary phenotypic and neurotoxicity datasets, Lunai is redefining how artificial intelligence can accelerate therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainers list today, currently trading at $0.5010, up 0.2891, gaining over 136% on volume of over 435 million shares.

The stock did not issue news today but may be up on investor speculation of US based attacks from Iran.

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) previously announced the deployment of SentinelTM, a transformer-based AI safeguard designed to be embedded directly within large language and scientific foundation models to prevent the generation of novel chemical agents. Built on Lunai's expansive molecular AI platform and strengthened by proprietary toxicology and in-vivo phenotypic datasets, Sentinel operates as a real-time biosecurity layer, screening molecular outputs before they are produced and stopping potentially hazardous designs at the source. The launch positions Lunai at the forefront of AI safety infrastructure as governments, regulators, and technology developers move to address emerging biosecurity risks associated with increasingly capable generative models.

Illustration of Lunai Bioworks' Sentinel AI safeguard protecting scientific AI systems from generating dangerous chemical threats.

Modern chemical weapons are increasingly designed to be short-acting, localized, and infrastructure-preserving, enabling tactical use without large-scale destruction. Recent battlefield reports from Ukraine indicate the repeated use of banned chemical agents to force defenders from fortified positions, underscoring the re-emergence of chemical weapons in modern conflict. As artificial intelligence accelerates the speed at which new compounds can be designed, the risk of rapidly developed, previously unseen chemical threats continues to grow.

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