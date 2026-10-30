AI Defense Stocks Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV), Swarmer (Nasdaq: SWMR) Announce Drone News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is trading at $7.01, down $0.26 (-3.65%) with a high of $7.30.

Swarmer (Nasdaq: SWM ) is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic technologies that address critical operational challenges faced by modern military forces. Swarmer's primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, multi-domain unmanned systems integration, AI-powered collaborative autonomy, and command and control software for distributed robotic operations. The company's primary customer base consists of drone manufacturers who license Swarmer's software for integration with their hardware platforms. Swarmer's technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Swarmer maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland, and Estonia.

Swarmer (Nasdaq: SWM ) makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer following its IPO, trading at $20.77, up 15.77 as of this report.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary SolarDrone Ltd. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Junko Solar Ltd. (“Junko Solar”), an Israeli company specializing in solar panel maintenance and cleaning services.

The transaction also includes the appointment of Amos Cohen, founder and controlling shareholder of Junko Solar, as Chief Executive Officer and Director of SolarDrone Ltd.

Transaction Highlights

SolarDrone to acquire 51% of Junko Solar Agreed company valuation of $400,000 Total consideration of $204,000 Transaction structured in three staged payments Junko's solar maintenance activity to be integrated into SolarDrone operations

Junko Solar operates in the rapidly expanding solar infrastructure services sector, providing specialized cleaning and maintenance solutions designed to improve solar panel efficiency and operational performance.

Full News

Yesterday Swarmer (Nasdaq: SWM ) announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") at a public offering price of $5.00 per share. All of the shares of Common Stock are being offered by Swarmer. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Swarmer, are expected to be approximately $15.0 million. Swarmer intends to use net proceeds from this Offering for funding of ongoing operations, including expansion of capabilities and our product offering, hiring employees, integration with the hardware of drone manufacturers, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes

In addition, Swarmer has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of its Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Swarmer's Common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 17, 2026, under the ticker symbol "SWMR." The offering is expected to close on or about March 18, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

Learn More at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding potential cooperation, market opportunities, regulatory considerations, proposal development, and future definitive agreements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals, export control requirements, NATO-related compliance considerations, government procurement processes, market conditions, and the ability of the parties to enter into definitive agreements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

VWAV - Investor Contact:

...

Website:

VisionWave is a Featured Defense stock on Investorideas

CO/VWAV/

Research more defense stocks at Investorideas stock directory

Companies/HomelandDefense/stock_list