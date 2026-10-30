The Borderless Portfolio: Why The World's Wealthiest Are Diversifying Across Borders, Not Just Asset Classes

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London - 18th March 2026 - Global Citizen Solutions (“GCS”), a leading advisory firm in citizenship and residency planning, today published a new briefing entitled Asset Allocation for High-Net-Worth Individuals: Sovereign Risk Diversification in a Volatile Global Market, examining how portfolio strategy among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) is shifting beyond asset classes toward jurisdictional positioning.

North America remains home to the largest HNWI population globally, at approximately 8.45 million individuals, with the top 1% of US wealth holders controlling around 35.5% of national wealth, a concentration among the highest in advanced economies. Yet despite this domestic concentration, many of the world's wealthiest investors are increasingly looking beyond their home jurisdictions, not only for returns but also for legal and jurisdictional resilience.

From 60/40 to Sovereign Risk

The traditional 60/40 model is under pressure, according to GCS' research arm, the Global Intelligence Unit. Low interest rates and episodes of simultaneous equity and bond declines have weakened its diversification logic. In response, alternative assets now account for approximately 42–44% of family office portfolios, with private equity alone representing around 21%.

However, the briefing finds that asset diversification alone is no longer sufficient. Geopolitical fragmentation, capital controls, and regulatory divergence are positioning sovereign environments themselves as a material source of risk. Events such as the Cyprus bail-in and Argentina's capital controls illustrate how policy decisions can directly affect private wealth outcomes.

The Borderless Portfolio

The report introduces the“borderless portfolio”, a model in which capital is allocated not only across asset classes, but across multiple jurisdictions. Under this framework, legal status becomes part of portfolio construction.

Investment migration, including alternative citizenship and residency-by-investment programmes, is identified as a primary mechanism through which HNWIs formalise this flexibility. The global investment migration market is estimated at $20–30 billion annually.

A Structural Shift in Capital

An estimated $124 trillion is expected to transfer across US households by 2048, shifting capital allocation decisions toward a younger generation of investors with markedly different risk appetites and asset preferences. Women are set to receive a significant share of this transfer - research suggests female investors tend to favour more diversified, stability-oriented portfolios and are more likely to align financial decisions with personal values, including jurisdictional considerations. Together, these demographic shifts are accelerating demand for alternative assets, cross-border structuring, and jurisdictional diversification.

Over 23 million HNWIs globally (Capgemini, 2025) Alternative assets represent approximately 42–44% of family office portfolios (BlackRock, UBS, 2025) Cross-border portfolio investment holdings reached $71.1 trillion as of June 2024, including $40.2 trillion in equities (IMF, 2025) $124 trillion projected US intergenerational wealth transfer by 2048 (Cerulli, 2024) The global investment migration market estimated at $20–30 billion annually

Key Data Points

GCS' Global Intelligence Unit, GCS' research arm, identified four key strategic dimensions: sovereign risk hedging and regulatory positioning; tax structuring; enhanced market access and mobility; and asset protection in periods of uncertainty. Asset Allocation for High-Net-Worth Individuals: Sovereign Risk Diversification in a Volatile Global Market draws on data from Capgemini, BlackRock, UBS, the IMF, and Cerulli Associates, among others, to argue that the so-called“borderless portfolio” is moving from a niche strategy toward a more established approach among globally mobile investors.

Read the full briefing: Asset Allocation for High-Net-Worth Individuals: Sovereign Risk Diversification in a Volatile Global Market

About Global Citizen Solutions:

Global Citizen Solutions is a leading advisory firm in citizenship and residency planning and global mobility, alongside relocation visa solutions. GCS advises private clients, families, and institutions on mobility decisions across jurisdictions, including international relocation and Plan B strategies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eleanor Legge-Bourke, PR and Communications Director

Email: eleanor@globalcitizensolutions

Phone: +351 934 336 384

Website: globalcitizensolutions

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