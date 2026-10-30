AI Tech Stock Wetour Robotics Limited (NASDAQ: WETO) Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer List Following Rebranding

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer, currently trading at $0.9260, up 0.5057 on volume of over 44 million shares as of this report.

Wetour Robotics Limited (NASDAQ: WETO ), formerly known as Webus International Limited, is a technology company operating AI-driven premium travel and mobility services under its Wetour brand. Building on its foundation in AI and intelligent mobility, the company is expanding into physical AI infrastructure, developing Orchestra-a next-generation operating system that coordinates human intent with intelligent physical devices, including wearable robotics. Wetour Robotics is headquartered in Austin, Texas..

Recently Wetour Robotics Limited (NASDAQ: WETO) announced that its corporate name change has officially taken effect following the issuance of a new Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. Concurrently, the company announces the establishment of its U.S. headquarters and principal research center in Austin, Texas, to develop its physical AI and wearable robotics platform.

Effective at the open of trading on March 17, 2026, the company's name change will be reflected on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the“Nasdaq”). The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the existing ticker symbol“WETO.”

A New Identity for a New Direction

The name Wetour Robotics reflects the company's strategic evolution from a travel technology provider into a physical AI infrastructure company focused on the wearable robotics sector. The name change was approved by shareholders at the company's Extraordinary General Meeting on February 27, 2026.

Austin Headquarters and Research Center

The Austin facility will serve as Wetour Robotics' global headquarters for technology strategy, product development, and ecosystem partnerships. The company selected Austin for its concentration of robotics and AI engineering talent, proximity to the University of Texas at Austin's nationally ranked robotics programs, and the city's established infrastructure for advanced technology companies.

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