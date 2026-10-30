UK Inflation Set To Surge, Interest Rates Higher-For-Longer

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Brace for higher UK inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates for the rest of the year, warns one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The warning from James Green, regional director of deVere Group

The latest data captures a moment before the energy shock intensified. Since then, oil and gas prices have moved decisively higher, while shipping routes and supply chains face renewed disruption.

The result is a fresh wave of cost pressures building across the UK economy.

Expectations for interest rate cuts are already being repriced. Financial markets are pushing out the timing of any meaningful easing as inflation risks rebuild.

For households, the consequences are immediate.

Businesses face a similarly challenging environment. Rising input costs, higher financing expenses and weaker demand create a difficult operating backdrop.

The shift for investors is significant and requires a decisive response.

Bond markets are also vulnerable if inflation proves more persistent, with yields likely to remain elevated and price volatility increasing.

Currency markets may reflect diverging policy paths as economies respond differently to the same shock.

Geopolitical developments remain central to the outlook. A prolonged conflict would sustain pressure on energy markets and extend the inflation cycle.

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