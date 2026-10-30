MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues AI market commentary on trending stock on social media for today, March 25th.

As AI evolves, it offers some of the best investing tools available for tracking market data.

As of this report, Google Gemini reports on trending stocks and key topics on social media, from AI stocks to crypto. None of the trending stocks were in the mining sector as gold and silver rebound from recent pullbacks. Investorideasfeatured stocks are highly concentrated in the mining sector, with a long-term bullish sentiment very much in play.

Gemini:

“NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA ) continues to be one of the most discussed stocks on social media and financial platforms, driven by high investor optimism surrounding AI and Blackwell shipment data."

NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA) is trading at $180.76, up $5.56, gaining +3.17% on volume of over 62 million shares as of this report.

Gemini:“Other highly trending stocks and key topics on social media today include OpenDoor Technologies (OPEN), frequently among the most discussed stocks on Reddit's Wall Street Bets, showing very high retail sentiment.

GameStop (GME): Trending with renewed "meme-stock" chatter, featuring strong short-squeeze speculation and high sentiment, similar to its 2021-2022 activity.

Microsoft (MSFT) & Meta Platforms (META): Seeing high engagement driven by artificial intelligence initiatives and overall tech sector interest.

Trending AI & Infrastructure: Tickers like CIFR, IREN, and SOUN are frequently discussed on retail forums due to their pivot toward AI infrastructure and power generation.

Trending Platforms & Sentiment

Stocktwits: Shows extremely bullish sentiment on Opendoor (OPEN) and high active trading for GME and Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN).

Reddit (WallStreetBets): Focused on market volatility, with high, mixed sentiment regarding oil-related tickers (OIL, USO) and tech giants.

Crypto & Tech: High discussion volume around Robinhood (HOOD) due to retail crypto volume spikes and Arm Holdings (ARM) due to new chip-selling initiatives.”

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411