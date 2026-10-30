Markets Price 'Two-Week War' After Trump Comments

The analysis from Nigel Green comes as global markets surge on expectations that tensions with Iran could ease far sooner than previously feared, triggering a rapid repricing across equities, oil, and currencies.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 moved higher overnight, extending a powerful rally in US equities, while Asian markets led gains, with South Korea's Kospi jumping more than 6%.

Oil, which had spiked to $119, has since fallen back toward $105 a barrel as traders reassess the likelihood of prolonged disruption.

The shift has been swift and decisive. Comments from US President Donald Trump indicating Washington could conclude its campaign within weeks, alongside confirmation from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that talks with Iran remain ongoing, have altered the market narrative in a matter of hours.

Investors are recalibrating expectations“not on confirmed outcomes, but on a perceived narrowing of the conflict window,” notes the deVere CEO.

Nigel Green says markets are now moving ahead of the political process itself.

The move in oil remains central to this repricing. Crude's sharp pullback is already feeding through to expectations around inflation and interest rates, amplifying the rally in equities and reinforcing the broader shift in sentiment across asset classes.

This dynamic is creating a powerful but potentially fragile rally. US stocks have just posted their strongest session in months, reflecting how quickly sentiment has turned.

Only days earlier, markets had been braced for escalation and a renewed inflation impulse. Now, positioning is shifting rapidly toward a more supportive macro backdrop.

The scale of the move also suggests that investors had been defensively positioned and are now rushing back into risk assets as geopolitical fears ease.

This kind of repositioning can accelerate gains in the short term, particularly in equity markets that are sensitive to changes in rate expectations and growth outlooks.

Asian markets are already reflecting this change in global capital flows. The sharp rise in the Kospi points to a broader re-risking trend, with investors reallocating toward regions and sectors that tend to benefit most from improved global growth expectations and reduced geopolitical tension.

The chief executive notes that this pattern highlights how interconnected global markets have become.

Currency markets are also beginning to adjust. As geopolitical risk premiums ease and inflation expectations soften, the support for the dollar from safe-haven demand could begin to moderate if current conditions persist. This adds another layer to the global repricing underway.

Despite the optimism, the underlying situation remains unresolved. There is no formal agreement in place, and diplomatic efforts are still ongoing. This leaves markets highly sensitive to any shift in rhetoric or developments on the ground.

Nigel Green warns that the current trajectory depends heavily on a single assumption holding true.

Latest episode:

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411