One Spirit Opening Laundromat On Pine Ridge Reservation

PORCUPINE, SD-On a reservation larger than the state of Delaware, the Oglala Lakota people face logistical difficulties in the simple chore of washing one's own laundry.

The 40,000 Lakota who reside here often have to travel an hour or more off the Reservation to clean their clothes. That changes this week, says Jeri Baker, director and founder of the South Dakota-based nonprofit One Spirit.

One Spirit will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 11th. At the grand opening, people can come in, meet the staff, get to know the place and, of course, wash and dry their clothes. There will also be food for the guests and games at the laundromat.

For the grand opening, the laundromat will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Generally, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The machines will run on tokens that can be purchased in the community and at the laundromat, and laundry supplies and snacks will be available for sale at the laundromat. Additionally, games will be available for kids-and adults-who are waiting on their laundry.

One Spirit first learned that laundry services were needed on the Reservation when it put a pair of machines into the Allen Youth Center in Allen, South Dakota for parents to use free of charge.

So, the nonprofit decided to help bring good hygiene, and economic development, to the Reservation. It partnered with the Wakpamni District on the Reservation to renovate an empty building into a space suitable for washing, drying and folding clothes. The project serves a dual purpose: improving hygiene and fostering economic development.

Estimates vary, but it's thought that Pine Ridge Reservation has an unemployment rate of more than 80%, which worsens the effects of poverty. One Spirit has structured the laundromat so that it keeps money on the Reservation while alleviating the impacts of inequality.

Long term, the building will be turned over to the Wakpamni District, and proceeds from its operations will be used to support housing and youth programs.

One Spirit is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that strives to provide sustainable, culturally appropriate programs that promote self-sufficiency, economic development, and educational opportunities for the Lakota people. Learn more atonespiritlakota

Contact: Jeri Baker

Executive Director

Spirit

Phone: 570-460-6567

Email: ...

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