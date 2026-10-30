Space Stocks Fizzle Following Investor Euphoria - Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE: PL) Down On News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including defense and space stocks issues a news and trading alert for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL ).

Following investor frenzy last week, the sector has fallen back to earth in today's trading session. But the sector still has very bullish trends moving forward. SpaceX's IPO is expected to fuel the space stock interest as one of the largest IPOs ever.

The stock is trading down today following news. Planet Labs is trading at $34.46

-1.42 (-3.95%) on a volume of 6.7 million shares as of this report.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL ) today announced the shipment of three Pelican satellites to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California ahead of their launch aboard the upcoming CAS500/2 rideshare mission with SpaceX. By launching these satellites to orbit, Planet will further expand the Pelican fleet's industry-leading capabilities and rapid revisit rate, providing high-resolution, AI-enabled solutions to its customers around the world.

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Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day and make change visible, accessible, and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education, and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL.

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