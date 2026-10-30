AI Stock Xiao-I Corporation (Nasdaq:AIXI) Makes Big Gains On Patent War With Apple

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Xiao-I Corporation(Nasdaq:AIXI)

The stock is trending and makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list as investors bet on the company winning a patent war.

The stock is trending and trading at $1.5250 +0.7212 (+89.72%) as of this report on a volume of over 327 million shares.

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. .

On March 31 Xiao-I gave an update on the ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., and Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (collectively, "Apple") (the "Lawsuit"). The lawsuit centres on allegations that Apple infringed on the VIE's intellectual property rights related to core artificial intelligence technology, with the legal proceedings having advanced through key appellate stages since the company's last update.

As previously disclosed on November 1, 2024, the Shanghai High People's Court convened the second session of hearings in the case on that date, following the conclusion of the trial phase on July 31, 2024. Subsequent to this hearing, on September 3, 2024, Apple filed appeals with the Supreme People's Court of the People's Republic of China (the "Supreme People's Court"), in which Apple sought a ruling to invalidate the core AI patents of Xiao-I's VIE that form the basis of the infringement claims in the lawsuit.

On March 27, 2026, the Supreme People's Court rendered its final second-instance judgments on Apple's appeal. In the ruling, the Supreme People's Court formally rejected Apple's application to have Xiao-I's VIE's relevant patents declared invalid and affirmed the legality and validity of such patents in full. This judgment constitutes a final and binding ruling under the laws of the People's Republic of China, with no further right of appeal available to either party in respect of the patent validity determination.

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