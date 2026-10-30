Increase AI Stocks Exposure Despite Geopolitical Tensions

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks, issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Investors should be increasing exposure to the AI ecosystem, despite the Iran war creating another layer of global volatility, asserts the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The analysis from Nigel Green of deVere Group

Meta's latest push into advanced AI models under its new Muse series underscores the scale of competition and spending now underway.

The company's multi-billion-dollar commitment to talent, infrastructure and model development reflects a broader pattern across the sector, with leading firms collectively committing hundreds of billions of dollars to AI buildouts over the next few years.

Global AI-related capital expenditure is projected to exceed $300 billion annually within the next few years, driven by hyperscalers and enterprise adoption.

Semiconductor demand continues to surge as advanced models require exponentially greater compute power.

Nvidia's revenues have more than tripled year-on-year at peak points of the cycle, while other chipmakers and suppliers across the value chain are reporting sustained order backlogs.

Recent data shows that global semiconductor sales are expected to surpass $700 billion, with AI-specific chips representing the fastest-growing segment.

At the same time, cybersecurity spending is accelerating as AI adoption increases the attack surface for businesses and governments. The global cybersecurity market is forecast to exceed $250 billion within the next two years.

Meta's renewed focus on proprietary AI models follows earlier challenges in gaining traction with open-source offerings. Strategic shifts like this highlight the intensity of competition and the speed at which companies are adapting to capture market share in AI.

Competition is accelerating innovation and spending simultaneously.

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