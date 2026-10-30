AI Stock Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) Gains On Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financials

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks, issues a news and trading alert for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB).

BlackBerry is trending on news today with big gains for investors. The stock is trading at $3.9650 +0.4350 (+12.32%) on the NYSE on volume of over 13.7 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $4.0398.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB )(TSX:BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2026 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Total company revenue was $156.0 million, up 10% year-over-year.

Total company adjusted gross margin improved by approximately 5 percentage points to 78.2% and GAAP gross margin improved by 4 percentage points to 77.8%.

Total company adjusted EBITDA increased by 71% year-over-year to $36.1 million; total company GAAP operating income increased by $30.9 million year-over-year to $22.9 million.

QNX posted record quarterly revenue of $78.7 million, up 20% year-over-year; QNX segment adjusted gross margin expanded by 1 percentage point year-over-year to 84%.

QNX segment adjusted EBITDA was $21.4 million, representing a 27% margin.

QNX royalty backlog increased to approximately $950 million.

Secure Communications revenue grew 8% year-over- year to $72.5 million; Secure Communications segment adjusted gross margin was 72%, up 8 percentage points year-over-year.

Secure Communications ARR increased by $10 million, or 5% year-over-year, to $218 million; Secure Communications DBNRR increased by 1 percentage point year-over-year to 94%.

Secure Communications segment adjusted EBITDA increased by 55% year-over-year to $19.5 million, representing a 27% margin.

Licensing revenue was $4.8 million; Licensing segment adjusted EBITDA was $6.3 million.

Adjusted corporate costs, excluding amortization, were $11.1 million, down 8% year-over-year.

Adjusted net income increased by 92% year-over-year to $34.0 million and GAAP net income improved for the eighth consecutive quarter to $24.3 million.

Adjusted basic earnings per share was $0.06; GAAP basic earnings per share was $0.04.

Operating cash flow was $45.6 million.

Total cash and investments increased by $22.1 million year-over-year to $432.4 million, in part due to the improved operating cash flow and approximately $38.1 million received in deferred proceeds from the sale of Cylance to Arctic Wolf, partially offset by $60 million of share buybacks.

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