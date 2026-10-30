March CPI Surges To 3.3% As Iran War Drives Energy Costs Higher What It Means For Investors

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This morning's inflation numbers came in about where most economists expected, and that alone was enough to keep stocks from selling off.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices jumped 0.9% in March from the prior month - the biggest single-month move since 2022 - pushing the annual rate to 3.3%. Strip out food and energy and the picture is actually calmer: core CPI rose just 0.2% for the month and 2.6% year-over-year, both coming in a tick below what analysts had penciled in.

None of this is a mystery. Oil prices ran past $100 a barrel multiple times in March after the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut down. Gas crossed $4 a gallon. Those costs hit household budgets fast and they hit businesses just as hard through transportation and logistics. The gap between headline and core inflation this month is essentially the Iran war showing up in the data.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq each opened up around 0.3% after the report dropped. The market's reaction says a lot - investors had already braced for a bad number, so meeting expectations passed as good news. The S&P 500 is now on pace for eight straight winning sessions after weeks of war-driven volatility.

The 10-year Treasury yield is sitting around 4.3%. Gold pulled back a bit in early trading after three straight weeks of gains.

The Fed has a problem. Headline inflation at 3.3% gives them no cover to cut rates, but core coming in soft means there's no real pressure to hike either. So they sit. Futures markets are pricing roughly a 45% chance of at least one cut before year-end - but that number moves up or down almost entirely based on what happens with the ceasefire and oil.

The two-week ceasefire announced earlier this week knocked crude back down near $98. If that holds and the Strait reopens, energy prices ease, inflation cools, and the Fed gets room to act. If it falls apart over the weekend, all of that goes the other way fast.

Energy stocks, gold, and anything commodity-linked have been the obvious plays in this environment, and today's data doesn't change that. Producers are still benefiting from elevated oil prices even with the ceasefire pullback. Gold has had a strong run with central banks buying steadily in the background, and that demand doesn't go away when geopolitical risk eases - it just changes character.

For investors watching the broader market, the bigger question now shifts to earnings. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock all report next week. That's when we find out how much of this year's turbulence actually showed up in corporate results.

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