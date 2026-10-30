Bitcoin Holds $72K As MSBT Debut, Ceasefire Talks And CLARITY Act Keep Crypto In Focus

Bitcoin is sitting around $72,000 Friday morning, up about 0.9% on the day as crypto markets moved cautiously higher alongside equities ahead of the March CPI report. The all-time high was $126,198 back in October 2025. A lot has happened since then.

The past few weeks have been rough for crypto. The Iran war hit risk assets hard across the board, Bitcoin included. At its worst point this year, the coin slid to 2026 lows as oil spiked and investors pulled back from anything speculative. The ceasefire announced Wednesday brought some relief, and Bitcoin has been recovering since, but $72K is still a long way from where it was six months ago. The $68,000-$70,000 range is the support level most traders are watching right now.

Two days in and the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust is still generating conversation. MSBT launched Tuesday on NYSE Arca at a 0.14% expense ratio, undercutting BlackRock's IBIT at 0.25%. First-day inflows came in around $31-34 million with 1.6 million shares traded. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas put that in the top 1% of ETF launches over the past year.

The fee gap between MSBT and IBIT is narrow, but it matters at scale. On a $100,000 investment, the difference is $110 a year. Multiply that across Morgan Stanley's 16,000 advisors managing $9.3 trillion in client assets and you start to see why this is a real competitive threat to BlackRock's dominance in the space. IBIT still has the liquidity and options market edge, and that won't change overnight, but the distribution advantage Morgan Stanley brings is different from anything IBIT has faced before.

The firm is also planning retail crypto spot trading through E*Trade in the first half of 2026, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. That's a separate channel on top of the ETF, pushing crypto access further into the mainstream.

Regulatory Catalysts Coming

The SEC has a CLARITY Act roundtable scheduled for April 16, next Wednesday. That legislation is aimed at finally resolving which regulator - SEC or CFTC - oversees digital assets and how the market gets structured going forward. Institutions have been waiting on that kind of clarity for years. Depending on how the discussion goes, it could be a meaningful catalyst.

The Treasury also outlined stablecoin rules this week. Ethereum's stablecoin supply recently hit a record $180 billion, so the regulatory framework around stablecoins is becoming increasingly important to the broader crypto market.

Bitcoin's market cap is sitting around $1.33 trillion, still well ahead of Ethereum at roughly $233 billion. Spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively hold over $85 billion in assets across more than 10 funds. Coinbase has a prediction market assigning a 31% probability that Bitcoin exceeds $99,999 at some point in 2026. That's not a forecast, but it reflects where sentiment is sitting-cautiously optimistic, not panicked.

The macro picture is complicated. High inflation, a Fed on hold, and a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East are all variables that cut both ways for Bitcoin. If the ceasefire holds, risk appetite improves and crypto benefits. If it falls apart, money moves back into safety, and Bitcoin likely tests that $68K support again.

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