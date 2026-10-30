Trending Mining Stocks April 10Th
Barrick (NYSE:B/ TSX:ABX) continues to be a primary focus on social media due to its stature as a top-two global gold miner, with discussions focusing on strategic portfolio resets. Barrick is trading at 43.50 +1.07 (+2.52%) on volume of over $ million shares as of this report.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) is trending due to high-performance output and recent investment in Maple Gold Mines. Agnico is trading at 299.62 +0.70 (+0.23%) on the TSX. On March 30th Agnico announced that it agreed to purchase 19,315,300 units of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CAM) ("Cascadia") at a price of C$0.26 per unit for total consideration of C$5,021,978 under a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Each unit is comprised of one common share of Cascadia (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Cascadia (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.32 for a period of two years following the date of issuance.
Agnico Eagle has also agreed to acquire 10,000,000 Units at a price of C$0.26 per Unit (the "Unit Purchases") for total consideration of C$2,600,000 from several sellers that will be participating in an offering of flow-through Units by Cascadia immediately prior to the Unit Purchases.
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM ) is frequently cited in top-10 watchlists, trending for high trading volume as a global gold leader. The stock is trading at $120.43 (+1.42 (+1.19%)) on the NYSE on a volume of over 2.2 million shares.
Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML): Trending as a high-growth, high-risk, critical minerals junior miner that has seen significant price volatility.
TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is actively discussed by retail investors amid ongoing deep-sea mining exploration, though recently experiencing high volatility.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is frequently mentioned in the context of U.S.-based rare earth mining, with social media interest focusing on its processing capabilities.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) is trending due to strong copper operations in the DRC and high volume, specifically mentioned in the context of surging copper demand.
Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN ):(Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) is popular on social media for its strong copper results and high volume on the TSX. On April 7th Lundin announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of an additional 5% equity interest in SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile, owner of the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine ("Caserones'"), along with a 30.9% interest in the Los Helados Project and a 0.62% net smelter return royalty on Los Helados, from JX Advanced Metals Corporation and affiliates for total consideration of US$215 million. The total consideration paid at closing was funded from cash on hand.
This acquisition increases the company's ownership in Caserones to 75%, adding annual attributable copper production of approximately 6,500 to 7,000 tonnes based on the full-year guidance1, while the 30.9% interest in the Los Helados Project strengthens the company's copper and gold mineral resource base and provides compelling long-term growth optionality, including potential synergies with the nearby Caserones operation.
Trending data source: Google Gemini
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