Tech Stocks Morning Movers April 13Th
As markets faced volatility this morning due to the failed peace talks with Iran, some tech stocks are showing notable gains.
Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL ) is showing significant upward movement, gaining over 8% in early trading sessions following positive sentiment. The stock is currently trading at 150.29
+12.20 (+8.84%) on volume of just under 30 Million shares.
CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV ) had gains over 10% gains this morning, currently trading at. 110.61 +8.61 (+8.44%) on volume of over 29 Million shares.
Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI ) is gaining on revenue growth news Micro Computer today announced a family of compact, high-efficiency platforms powered by AMD EPYCTM 4005 series processors. The edge-optimized systems are designed to accelerate AI inferencing and general-purpose workloads in space and power-constrained environments, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and enterprise branch locations.
The stock is trading at 25.54 +0.27(+1.09%); trading higher earlier this morning.
Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO ) is trending due to its custom chip strategy and is up marginally today, currently at 372.90+1.35.
Trending data source – Google Gemini
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