Tech Stocks Morning Movers April 13Th

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks, issues market commentary on tech stocks gaining in this morning's session.

As markets faced volatility this morning due to the failed peace talks with Iran, some tech stocks are showing notable gains.

Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL ) is showing significant upward movement, gaining over 8% in early trading sessions following positive sentiment. The stock is currently trading at 150.29

+12.20 (+8.84%) on volume of just under 30 Million shares.

CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV ) had gains over 10% gains this morning, currently trading at. 110.61 +8.61 (+8.44%) on volume of over 29 Million shares.

Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI ) is gaining on revenue growth news Micro Computer today announced a family of compact, high-efficiency platforms powered by AMD EPYCTM 4005 series processors. The edge-optimized systems are designed to accelerate AI inferencing and general-purpose workloads in space and power-constrained environments, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and enterprise branch locations.

The stock is trading at 25.54 +0.27(+1.09%); trading higher earlier this morning.

Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO ) is trending due to its custom chip strategy and is up marginally today, currently at 372.90+1.35.

Trending data source – Google Gemini

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