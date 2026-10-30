Gold Stock Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) Makes TSXV Top Market Mover List On Increased Indicated Mineral Resources

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues a news and trading alert for Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG ) (OTCQB: OMGGF ).

The stock makes the TSX Venture top market mover price and volume activity today following recent news from the company increasing their Indicated Mineral Resources. The stock is trading at 2.4000 +0.0800 (+3.45%) on volume of over 1.7 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $2.44.

Yesterday, following a trade resumption they announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on its 100%-owned Omai Gold Property in Guyana. The MRE includes expansions to both the Wenot Deposit and Gilt Deposit. Most significantly, the Wenot Indicated MRE increased 49.8% to 1,453,000 ounces ("oz") of gold with an average grade of 1.59 g/t Au, contained in 28.4 million tonnes ("Mt") and the Wenot Inferred MRE increased 7.6% to 3,999,000 oz grading 1.35 g/t Au, contained in 92.4 Mt. Similarly, the adjacent Gilt Deposit saw an overall increase in ounces over the previous MRE. Gilt's Inferred MRE increased 120% to 1,465,000 oz averaging 3.22 g/t Au (in 14.2 Mt), while the Indicated MRE decreased by 9.5% to 1,042,000 oz averaging 3.33 g/t Au (in 9.7 Mt).

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Omai Gold Property hosts two orogenic gold deposits: the shear-hosted Wenot Deposit and the adjacent, intrusion-hosted Gilt Deposit (Figure 1), with a combined updated MRE (over the August 2025 MRE) of:

2,495,000 ounces of gold (Indicated MRE), a 17.6% increase, averaging 2.04 g/t Au in 38.1Mt and 5,465,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE), a 24.7% increase, averaging 1.59 g/t Au in 106.6 Mt

Wenot Deposit (a constrained pit approach with minor underground is applied)

1,453,000 oz of gold in 28.4 Mt (Indicated), a 49.8% increase in ounces (+483,000 oz) over the August 2025 MRE1 3,999,000 oz of gold in 92.4 Mt (Inferred), a 7.6% increase in ounces (+282,000 oz) 1.59 g/t Au grade of Indicated MRE, an 8.9% increase (from 1.46 g/t Au) 1.35 g/t Au grade of Inferred MRE, a 25.8% decrease (from 1.82 g/t Au) Increased gold price assumption to $3,000/oz from $2,500/oz at the same cut-off of 0.30 g/t Au

Gilt Deposit (an underground mining approach is applied)

1,042,000 oz of gold (Indicated) averaging 3.33 g/t Au, in 9.7 Mt, a 9.5% decrease in ounces (-109,000) over the August 2025 MRE 1,465,000 oz of gold (Inferred) averaging 3.22 g/t Au, in 14.2 Mt, a 120.3% increase in ounces (+800,000 oz) 3.33 g/t Au grade of Indicated MRE, a 3.4% increase (from 3.22 g/t Au) 3.22 g/t Au grade of Inferred MRE, a 3.9% decrease (from 3.35 g/t Au) Increased gold price assumption to $3,000/oz from $2,500/oz and increased cut-off to 1.7 g/t Au from 1.5 g/t Au

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