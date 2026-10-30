Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD) Pivots To AI And Makes Nasdaq Top Gainers List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues a trading and news alert for Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD ).

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list today, currently trading at 12.89 +10.40 (+410.28%) on volume of over 147 million shares as of this report. Allbirds reported news today that it is pivoting its main business to AI.

Following its prior announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Allbirds brand and footwear assets to American Exchange Group, which intends to continue to build on Allbirds' legacy and deliver compelling products to Allbirds' customers (the“Asset Sale”), Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD) (the "Company") today announced the execution of a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a $50 million convertible financing facility (the“Facility”). The facility, which is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026, will enable the company to pivot its business to AI compute infrastructure, with a long-term vision to become a fully integrated GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and AI-native cloud solutions provider. In connection with this pivot, the company anticipates changing its name to“NewBird AI.”

As described in the Company's proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conversion of the Facility is subject to stockholder approval at the upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders, anticipated to take place on May 18, 2026, for stockholders of record as of April 13, 2026. Additionally, subject to stockholder approval of the asset sale, Allbirds, Inc. anticipates issuing a special dividend during the third quarter of 2026 to stockholders of record as of the anticipated dividend record date of May 20, 2026.

As a result of these transactions, the Allbirds brand and legacy will continue under the ownership of American Exchange Group for the benefit of all of its customers; investors as of the dividend record date will receive a special dividend; and investors who elect to continue to hold NewBird AI stock will be invested in a growing AI compute infrastructure business supported by the Facility.

Chardan is serving as placement agent on the facility, and Holland & Hart LLP is acting as legal counsel to Allbirds.

The AI Compute Infrastructure Strategy & Long-Term Opportunity

NewBird AI expects to use initial capital from the facility to acquire high-performance GPU assets, which will be deployed to serve customers requiring dedicated access to AI compute capacity. NewBird AI's long-term vision is to become a fully integrated GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and AI-native cloud solutions provider. Over time, the company intends to grow its NeoCloud platform by expanding its compute and service offerings, deepening partnerships with operators and customers, and evaluating strategic M&A opportunities.

The rise of AI development and adoption has created unprecedented structural demand for specialized, high-performance compute that the market is struggling to meet. Global enterprise spending on AI services and data center investment are on the rise. At the same time, GPU procurement lead times are increasing for high-end hardware, North American data center vacancy rates have reached historic lows, and market-wide compute capacity coming online through mid-2026 is already fully committed. The result is a market where enterprises, AI developers, and research organizations are unable to secure the compute resources they need to build, train, and run AI at scale.

NewBird AI is being built to help close that gap. The company will initially seek to acquire high-performance, low-latency AI compute hardware and provide access under long-term lease arrangements, meeting customer demand that spot markets and hyperscalers are unable to reliably service.

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