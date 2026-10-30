New Quantum Stock Xanadu (Nasdaq: XNDU) (TSX: XNDU) Gains With Sector Bounce

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and quantum stocks, issues a trading and news alert for Xanadu (Nasdaq: XNDU ) (TSX: XNDU ).

As quantum stocks realized strong gains yesterday, the momentum continues today for the sector, Xanadu (Nasdaq: XNDU ) (TSX: XNDU ). The stock is trading at 33.59

+8.41 (+33.40%) on the Nasdaq on volume of over 9.7 million shares as of this report.

The stock just listed on March 27th,announcing its trading on Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "XNDU," following the completion of its previously announced business combination with Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.

This transaction provided Xanadu with approximately $302 million in gross proceeds, alongside negotiations for up to C$390 million in potential funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario, to support continued technology development, expand manufacturing capabilities, and accelerate the commercialization of its photonic quantum computing platform.

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The Company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. anadu

NVIDIAannounced the world's first family of open-source quantum AI models, NVIDIA Ising, designed to help researchers and enterprises build quantum processors capable of running useful applications.

To achieve useful quantum applications at scale, significant breakthroughs are needed in quantum processor calibration and quantum error correction. AI is key for turning today's quantum processors into large-scale, reliable computers. Open models empower developers to build high-performance AI while maintaining total control over their data and infrastructure.

Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas

/TSS/stock_list

Sign up for free trading and stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: Private_Policy

Mining stocks-Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and ticker tag services at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Advertising agencies-Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts at Investorideas /Advertise/

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebookfacebook/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTubeyoutube/c/Investorideas



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411