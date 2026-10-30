Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) Stock Surges As Rare Earth Stake Grows


Date: 2026-10-30 02:48:27

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including mining stocks issues a news and trading alert for Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML ), a leading critical mineral mining company.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list on news, currently trading at $12.94

+3.67 (+39.57%) on a volume of over 54 million shares. The stock has a morning high of $13.75.

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) today announced that the Government of Greenland has approved the transfer of the remaining 50.5% interest in the Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S to Critical Metals Corp., bringing the Company's total ownership to 92.5%, bringing the company's total ownership to 92.5% and solidifying its position as the controlling stakeholder in one of the world's largest rare earth deposits.

Highlights

Greenland Government approves transfer of the final 50.5% interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S (Tanbreez) to Critical Metals Corp (CRML), bringing total CRML ownership to 92.5%

European Lithium Ltd (EUR) retains a 7.5% interest in Tanbreez as well as 37.5% of CRML

CRML, together with EUR, will hold full control of the Tanbreez project-one of the world's largest known deposits of heavy rare earth elements (HREE's)

Full News Story


Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Mining stocks -Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on YouTube

Contact Investorideas
800 665 0411

Gold-MiningStocks - investing ideas in gold and mining stocksLike Gold Stocks? View ourGold / Mining Stocks Directory

Get News on Mining Stocks

MENAFN30102026000142011025ID1111892538


Investor Ideas

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search