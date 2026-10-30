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Steven McCormick has spent decades working in the law, financial services, and retirement planning sectors. But his most significant and certainly most accessible contribution may be the work he now does through the Foundation for Financial Independence (F4FI). By offering free public seminars focused on Social Security, income planning, and retirement strategies, the organization is giving individuals a clear path to better decision-making at a stage of life where mistakes can carry long-term consequences.

Breaking Down Barriers to Financial Education

F4FI aims to eliminate common barriers to financial education. There are no attendance fees, no product pitches disguised as workshops, and no pressure to commit to services. Instead, participants gain direct exposure to structured, practical education.

The seminars are designed for people approaching retirement or already navigating it, especially those seeking clarity on income sustainability, benefit timing, and tax exposure. This open-access format creates a space where attendees can focus solely on learning, without having to filter out sales agendas.

In-Depth Instruction in Social Security Strategy

One of the most attended seminar topics centers on Social Security strategy. Many individuals underestimate how much timing affects lifetime benefits. Filing early, delaying benefits, or coordinating spousal strategies can shift total payouts by tens of thousands of dollars.

Steven McCormick has an in-depth technical understanding of this subject. He has extensive experience breaking down filing options, benefit reductions, and delayed retirement credits in ways that connect directly to real-life scenarios. Rather than presenting abstract rules, the sessions walk participants through practical examples that they can apply to their own timelines.

Effective Income Planning

Retirement income planning is often presented as a simple formula, but in F4FI's seminars, it is treated as a dynamic system. Attendees learn how income sources such as Social Security, retirement accounts, pensions, and taxable investments interact over time.

The sessions also address sequence-of-returns risk, withdrawal strategies, and how inflation reshapes long-term projections.

Steven McCormick's background in both legal andfinancial disciplines enables him to explain how tax brackets, required minimum distributions, and account types influence income stability over the long term. His approach goes beyond merely addressing the first few years of retirement.

Understanding Medicare and IRMAA

Healthcare costs are another area where seemingly minor missteps can lead to unnecessary expenses. F4FI seminars explain Medicare enrollment, coverage tiers, and the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA).

These topics are often overlooked in traditional retirement discussions, yet they directly affect monthly cash flow. By walking participants through income thresholds and premium adjustments, the seminars help attendees avoid preventable cost increases tied to poor timing or incomplete planning.

Guidance Based on Real Experience

F4FI's seminars are enriched by Steven's professional history. A law degree holder, he has spent decades in financial advisory roles and has certifications in Social Security and Medicare planning, bringing technical depth and applied experience.

Steven's transition from private practice and corporate advisory roles into public education reflects a shift toward broader impact. Rather than working with a limited client base, he now reaches a wider audience through structured, repeatable learning sessions that translate complex systems into usable knowledge.

F4FI's approach reflects the philosophy that informed individuals make better financial decisions. Through its free seminar model, the organization is creating opportunities for people to engage with retirement planning in a meaningful way, without cost barriers or competing incentives. Steven McCormick continues to play a significant role in that effort, delivering education that equips participants to take control of their financial future.

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