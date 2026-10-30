Arizona Eagle Mining (TSXV: AZEM) Bolsters Portfolio With Strategic Acquisition Of Three Past-Producing High-Grade Silver Mines

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a leading investing platform for mining stocks, reports on breaking stock news for Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.(TSXV: AZEM). Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. (TSXV: AZEM) announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire 62 acres of patented land that hosts three past-producing high-grade silver mines: the Arizona National Mine, the Lookout Mine, and the Silver Belt Mine (the "Silver Parcels"). These parcels are located on strike with, and approximately one kilometer northeast of, the company's McCabe gold-silver deposit, where Phase 1 drilling is currently underway. Kevin Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Arizona Eagle, commented: The Silver Parcels cover a mineralized structure striking approximately 1.5 kilometers. Surface sampling on these claims by Arizona Eagle (previously reported on February 19, 2025 ) has returned silver grades including 344 g/t, 255 g/t, 234 g/t, as well as 2.4 g/t gold. Recent testing of the tailings dumps in the first quarter of 2026 adjacent to the Arizona National Mine shaft included a sample that returned a grade of 861 g/t silver, 2.9% zinc, 1.7% lead, and 0.2 g/t gold. A second sample returned 518 g/t silver with 1.3% zinc. A third sample returned 15.6 g/t gold, 297 g/t silver, and 1.5% zinc (see Table 1 below for waste pile samples). Arizona Eagle has entered into agreements with the owners of the Silver Parcels to acquire five parcels totaling 62 acres of patented land. Closing of the acquisitions is expected between June 19 and June 30, 2026, subject to completion of due diligence by the company. Arizona National Mine

The Arizona National Mine is comprised of three shafts and seven levels to a depth of 500 feet (150 meters). The deposit was mined intermittently between 1915 and 1931 and reported shipments of silver-lead ore and concentrates (Anderson, 1958). Recent sampling conducted in February 2026 of the Arizona National Mine waste pile undertaken by the company returned numerous samples of high-grade silver, gold, and zinc (see Table 1 below). Table 1: Arizona National Mine Waste Pile Sample Results

Sample Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) SS01 0.05 <0.005 0.00054 0.0015 SS02 207 0.138 0.133 0.326 SS03 861 0.156 1.67 2.88 SS04 2.71 0.017 0.0143 0.0237 SS05 518 0.052 0.65 1.26 SS06 3.14 0.005 0.00401 0.0083 SS07 5.97 0.008 0.0081 0.0099 SS08 32.3 0.036 0.359 1.07 SS09 297 15.55 1.48 0.337 SS10 11.4 0.03 0.0222 0.0309 SS11 1.17 0.018 0.00502 0.0114 SS12 26.7 0.006 0.01265 1.955 SS13 0.44 <0.005 0.0012 0.006 SS14 0.35 <0.005 0.0011 0.012 SS15 51.4 0.067 0.132 0.565 SS16 0.19 <0.005 0.00074 0.0058 SS17 67.3 0.018 0.125 0.303

Lookout Mine

This Lookout Mine is located on the Silver Belt vein, about 1,000 feet southwest of the Arizona National Mine. The mine was last in operation from 1948 to 1949, and production was reported to consist chiefly of galena (lead sulfide), sphalerite (zinc sulfide), and gold (Anderson, 1958).

Silver Belt Mine

The Silver Belt Mine was discovered in the 1880s and was mined until the 1930s. The mine includes four shafts and at least four underground levels. This deposit was mined to a depth of only 250 feet (80 meters), with grades reported up to 20 ounces per ton of silver (600 g/t), with 3% lead, 4% zinc, and minor gold (Anderson, 19581).

Eagle Project Overview

Arizona Eagle holds a 100% interest in the Eagle Project, located in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is anchored by the past-producing gold and silver McCabe Mine, situated on 348 acres of private land. Stan West Mining historically invested more than US$35 million (approximately C$110 million in today's dollars) to drill and develop the mine. In 1984, Stan West Mining published a historic estimate of approximately 878,000 ounces of gold grading 11.7 g/t and 5 million ounces of silver grading 69 g/t,2 defined to a maximum depth of approximately 440 meters and open in all directions.

Over the past two years, Arizona Eagle has expanded its total land position to 4,169 acres through staking and acquisitions surrounding the McCabe Mine. During this time, the company completed exploration programs focused on geological mapping, surface sampling, helicopter-borne VTEM surveys, and ground-based induced polarization surveys that identified multiple parallel mineralized structures that have not been historically drill tested.

Phase 1 Drill Program

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company initiated a fully-funded Phase 1 drill program totaling approximately 4,500 metres. The drill program is designed in part to explore the lateral and vertical continuity of the McCabe veins in and around the historic resource. The drill program is expected to conclude in June 2026. Core samples from the initial drill holes have been submitted for laboratory analysis, with assay results pending. A second core drill rig is scheduled to mobilize to the Eagle Project in July 2026 for further drilling of both the McCabe Mine and Eagle Silver Project.

About Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd.

Arizona Eagle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Arizona Eagle's principal asset is the Eagle Project, a 4,169-acre property comprised of patented and unpatented claims located near the town of Prescott Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is centred on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and includes multiple parallel structures hosting past-producing mines that remain largely untested by modern drilling. While Arizona Eagle's primary focus will be on the exploration and development of the Eagle Project, it will continue to own Core Nickel's land portfolio in the Thompson Nickel Belt of northern Manitoba.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde Smith, PhD, Vice-President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Further Information

For further information on Arizona Eagle, please contact:

Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd.

Kevin Reid

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email:...

Also find Arizona Copper and Gold online:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the proposed acquisition of the Silver Parcels and the expected closing thereof, the consolidation of the Eagle Silver Project, the Company's exploration activities and drill program at the Eagle Project, the expected timing and receipt of assay results, the mobilization of additional drill rigs, and the potential expansion of the historic estimate. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company's ability to complete the acquisition of the Silver Parcels on the proposed terms or at all, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence, the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, the Company's ability to obtain clear title to the Silver Parcels, the ability of the Company to execute on the proposed exploration program at the Eagle Project, commodity price fluctuations, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, environmental and permitting risks, and risks inherent in mineral exploration and development. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States or in any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 Anderson, C.A. and Creasey, S.C. 1958. Geology and Ore Deposits of the Jerome Area, Yavapai County, Arizona. Arizona Geological Survey Professional Paper 308. United States Department of the Interior

2 The historical estimate for the McCabe Deposit is unclassified and predates, and is non-compliant with, current NI 43-101 standards; it is based on a 1984 "Total Reserve Estimate" by Stan West Mining. The Company's Qualified Person has not done significant work to classify the historic estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves. Significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic resource can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards.

Source: Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.

/CO/AEM/

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