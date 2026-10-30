USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) Soars On Game-Changing $2.8 Billion Deal

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including mining stocks issues a news and trading alert for USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR )

The stock is trending on news of a $2.8 billion deal, currently trading at $22.81

+2.85 (+14.31%) on a volume of over 18 million shares.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) just announced a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Serra Verde Group, owner of the Pela Ema rare earth mine and processing plant in Goiás, Brazil. The transaction consideration consists of $300 million in cash and 126.849 million shares of newly issued USAR common stock, which at USAR's closing share price of $19.95 as of Friday, April 17, 2026, implies an equity value of c.$2.8 billion for Serra Verde. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Barbara Humpton, Chief Executive Officer of USA Rare Earth, stated, "The acquisition of Serra Verde represents a transformational step in delivering on our ambition to build a global champion and the partner of choice in rare earth elements, oxides, metals, and magnets. Serra Verde's Pela Ema mine is a one-of-a-kind asset and the only producer outside Asia capable of supplying all four magnetic rare earths at scale, together with other vital REEs, such as Yttrium. Serra Verde's global importance is evidenced by its 15-year offtake agreement with a special purpose vehicle capitalized by various U.S. government entities, as well as private capital sources, for 100% of its Phase 1 Nd, Pr, Dy, and Tb production.

By combining Serra Verde's world-class operations and team with our processing, separation, metallization, and magnet-making capabilities, we are advancing our goal of creating a fully integrated platform that will serve as a cornerstone of global rare earth supply security for decades to come.”

Thras Moraitis, Chief Executive Officer of Serra Verde Group, stated, "Rare earths represent a strategic nexus where national and energy security and technological supremacy converge. The Western rare earth sector stands at a critical inflection point, as governments and strategic industries urgently seek reliable sources of critical rare earths-particularly scarce heavy rare earths.

Over Serra Verde's 15-year journey, our team has remained steadfastly focused on building a scaled, responsible source of these vital materials that power forward-facing technologies. Joining forces with USA Rare Earth accelerates the realization of our shared vision: establishing a secure, diversified global rare earth supply chain.

We are excited to contribute our operational expertise, government partnerships, and significant growth potential to this combined platform. Leveraging our proven track record and know-how in upstream development, we will contribute to the development of USA Rare Earth's Round Top project.

Together, we believe the combined company will deliver a fully integrated rare earth solution at scale, accelerate growth, and create enhanced value for all stakeholders-including shareholders, customers, employees, local communities, and governments spanning Brazil, the United States, and our allies."

Serra Verde's product contains a high percentage of all four magnetic rare earths, including the most critical and highly valuable heavy rare earths (“HREEs”) Dysprosium (“Dy”), Terbium ("Tb"), and Yttrium (“Y”). The operation is fully permitted and entered production in 2024 following more than $1.1 billion in capital investment and critical operational learnings and experience in pioneering production of the first operating ionic clay deposit in the Western world.

Serra Verde has secured a $565 million financing package from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (“DFC”) to fully fund optimization and expansion initiatives through to positive cash flow. In addition, Serra Verde has secured a 15-year, 100% off-take agreement to supply a special purpose vehicle capitalized by various U.S. government agencies, as well as private capital sources (the "SPV"), with all four of the magnetic rare earths that are required to make a permanent NdFeB magnet. This offtake includes guaranteed minimum floor prices for each of Nd, Pr, Dy, and Tb, which helps to de-risk cash flows and provides access to shared upside.

At Phase 1 nameplate capacity, expected to be achieved by the end of 2027, Serra Verde is projected to produce c.6,400 metric tons of TREO per year. On the basis of 100% separated oxide sales, Serra Verde is expected to achieve an annualized run-rate EBITDA of $550-$650 million by the end of 2027.

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