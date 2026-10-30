Gaming Stock High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) Soars On Advancement In Predictions Market

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gaming and crypto stocks, issues a snapshot on the rapidly growing predictive market and the key players in the sector, featuring High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR ). a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, now entering the prediction markets.

The stock made big gains today following recent news of completion of an agreement in the space. The stock is currently trading at $8.64, up $1.06 on a volume of over 1.2 million shares. The stock had a day's high of $9.26 as of this report.

Prediction markets are expected to grow from $51 billion in 2025 to over $240 billion by the end of 2026, driven by retail interest in political and event forecasting. Just recently, investment firm Bernstein said that by 2030 the prediction market volumes will surge to roughly $1 trillion.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR ) today announced it has entered into a definitive, exclusive strategic marketing agreement with Forever Network, formalizing the parties' previously announced Letter of Intent.

The executed agreement establishes High Roller as Forever Network's exclusive prediction market partner across its owned and operated properties, in support of High Roller's planned launch of a regulated event-based prediction markets product in the United States.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Forever Network will leverage its expansive digital footprint, high-engagement social media brands, and data-driven content ecosystem to drive brand awareness, customer acquisition, and long-term audience engagement for High Roller's prediction markets offerings. Campaigns will include integrated content distribution, fan engagement activations, and targeted audience initiatives across Forever Network's portfolio of sports-focused properties.

Forever Network is a Sydney-based social-first sports media and fan engagement company reaching hundreds of millions of sports fans worldwide. In 2025, the company delivered more than 20 billion impressions across its platforms to 450 million people, reflecting significant scale and sustained audience growth across multiple major sports verticals.

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High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR ) issued a game-changing announcement on April 14th.. High Roller Technologies, Inc. announced that it executed a definitive agreement with Crypto Derivatives North America to launch an event-based prediction markets offering, initially in the United States. The Agreement will enable High Roller to offer CDNA's event contracts in the USA, creating a new strategic growth opportunity for the company across finance, sports, and entertainment and marking its entry into the rapidly emerging prediction markets sector.

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Stocks leading the prediction markets sector include Robinhood Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOD ), Coinbase Global Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN ), DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG ), and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR ).

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