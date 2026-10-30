HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: HIVE) And Crypto Stocks Gain As Bitcoin Soars
Bitcoin US (BTC ) is trading up at 79,135.65 +3,288.97 (+4.34%) on easing geopolitical tensions and institutional buying.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: HIVE ) (TSXV: HIVE) is currently trading at 2.6650 +0.1850 (+7.46%)
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) (BVC: HIVECO) just announced that HIVE Bermuda 2026 Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary (the "Issuer") has closed its private offering (the "Offering") of US$115 million aggregate principal amount of 0% exchangeable senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Offering included the exercise in full of the initial purchasers' option to purchase an additional US$15 million aggregate principal amount of Notes (the "Option").
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MARA Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA ) is trading at $12.03 +0.80 (+7.08%) on a volume of over 25 Million shares.
Riot Platforms, Inc.(Nasdaq: RIOT ) is also up trading at 18.48 +1.07 (+6.12%) on volume of over 6.9 Million shares.
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