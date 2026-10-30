Cannabis Stocks Rise And Fall On Rescheduling News Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) Rollercoaster Morning

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including cannabis stocks issues a news and trading alert for Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) has already had extreme volatility in early trading, with a day's range of $7.59 - 9.27. Stocks in the sector ran yesterday and continued gain in early trading, but they are all seeing red now. Tilray is currently trading at 7.69 -0.18(-2.29%).

Tilray today issued a statement applauding President Donald Trump's actions leading to the rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act-a defining inflection point that represents a fundamental shift in U.S. drug policy, unlocking significant opportunities for medical cannabis clinical research, patient access, and industry standardization. The action represents the most consequential federal cannabis policy development in decades, accelerating the emergence of a regulated, science-driven medical cannabis framework in the United States.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Brands, stated:

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